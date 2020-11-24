In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 24 November 2020 12:19 pm / 2 comments

Touch ‘n Go eWallet users will now be able to pay for Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) parking again, with the app having being reinstated as one of the means of payment for roadside parking. In late September, the city council had announced it was migrating from roadside parking machines to mobile app-based systems from October 1.

In the switch, which was made under short notice, DBKL dropped established parking apps such as Touch ‘n Go eWallet, JomParking and Boost from its list of approved platforms for cashless payment for roadside parking, naming only four mobile app platforms – EZ Smart Park, Flexiparking, Wilayah Parking and MCash – as the only payment solution providers.

In the case of JomParking, the move left approximately 330,000 users registered with its app stranded. Following an outcry, DBKL reinstated the mobile app for use in areas under the purview of DBKL on October 7. As of earlier this week, Touch ‘n Go has also been returned to the fold. There is however still no sign of Boost.

While apps such as JomParking use tokens as currency in its own e-wallet, purchased via GrabPay, payment via Touch ‘n Go eWallet is made directly, deducted via the balance from the digital wallet.