9 July 2021

The Toyota Crown was last updated in late 2020 as a 2021 model, based on the 15th-generation model that premiered in 2018. Its exterior was scarcely different in the 2021 update, and its powertrain selection carried on as well, comprised of a 299 PS/356 Nm 3.5L V6 hybrid, a 184 PS/221 Nm 2.5L hybrid and a 2.0L 245 PS/350 Nm turbocharged petrol inline-four.

The Japanese manufacturer’s large sedan has now been given a pair of limited edition variants destined for the Japanese domestic market – the RS Limited II and the S Elegance Style III, offering a sporty and more classically elegant take, respectively.

Both the RS Limited II and the S Elegance Style III can be specified with the 2.5 litre hybrid powertrain in 2WD and AWD guises, while the RS Limited II additionally gets the option of the 2.0 litre turbocharged petrol engine.

First, the RS Limited II version’s exterior is distinguished by smoked housings for the LED headlamps and sequential turn signals, and its front fog lamp surrounds are now trimmed in black, as are its front grille and bumper trim. At the rear, the bootlid trim is given the smoke plating treatment, and rolling stock is a set of 18×8-inch aluminium wheels finished in matte black, shod in 225/45R18 tyres.

The interior of the RS Limited II gets the sporty treatment to match, starting with black genuine leather and silver contrast stitching for the ventilated front seats, paired with metal-look trim for its centre console and trim pieces such as around the air-conditioning vents and along the dashboard, while the door card trim is in dark grey.

Also joining the RS Limited II’s kit list is a set of model-specific floor mats, supplied in black with silver contrast piping. Last but not least, this colour scheme for the interior of the RS Limited II also extends to the key fobs, where the metal-look trim of the interior is matched on the back of the key fob.

2021 Toyota Crown in S Elegance Style III trim

Bringing contrast to the sporty style of the RS Limited II is the more classic look of the S Elegance Style III variant, where a more subtle approach to brightwork is taken. The ‘pins’ of the grille receive a brighter finish, as do the 18-inch wheels with tyres of the same 225/45R18 size as on the RS Limited II variant. For the S Elegance Style III, the front bumper is finished in the vehicle’s exterior colour.

Inside, the S Elegance Style III receives synthetic leather upholstery in Amber – more brown to these eyes – for its seats, which is matched by the trim on the interior door cards and centre console. For the latter, the trim comes in herringbone-patterned wood grain.

The S Elegance Style III trim variant also brings floor mats specific to this trim variant, supplied in black with the Amber (brown) contrast piping. This also brings a light gold contrast piece for the backs of the key fobs to match the rest of the car’s classically trimmed look, as compared to the RS Limited II.

The 2021 Toyota Crown in RS Limited II trim is offered in exterior colours including Precious Metal (metallic grey), black, Precious Black Pearl, and Dark Blue Mica. Meanwhile, the S Elegance Style III variant is offered in Precious White Pearl, Silver Metallic and Emotional Red II.

In Japan, the RS Limited II trim variant is priced at 5,230,000 yen (RM199,247) for the 2.0L turbo, 5,450,000 yen (RM207,644) for the 2.5 litre hybrid and 5,670,000 yen (RM216,026) for the hybrid AWD. Meanwhile, the S Elegance Style III in 2.5 litre hybrid guise is priced at 5,290,000 yen (RM201,548), while the 2.5 litre hybrid AWD version is priced at 5,510,000 yen (RM209,930).

Toyota Crown RS Limited II

Toyota Crown Elegance Style III