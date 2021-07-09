In Local News / By Danny Tan / 9 July 2021 11:19 am / 0 comments

JPJ announced yesterday the extension of validity for a range of services and transactions that cannot be done from June 1 to July 31 due to the current movement control orders.

While counter services for all agencies under the transport ministry (JPJ, LPKP Sabah and Sarawak, APAD, Puspakom) have reopened since July 1 under government order, the services are only for transactions that cannot be done online, and with counter staff capacity not over 50%. No walk-ins – one has to make an appointment before heading there physically.

The road transport department says that to ensure that the delivery to the rakyat is not affected, the JPJ director-general has decided on this special extension. This means that one does not need to rush to make appointments.

For those who need to tukar hak milik, note that your Puspakom B5 report will be valid till September 30. That’s also the new extended date for B2, PG11A and PG13B reports. Commercial vehicles with scheduled inspection from June 1 to July 31 will be allowed to delay their trip to Puspakom, with exemption from saman.

More on the tukar hak milik process. JPJ’s MySikap system automatically blocks the transaction if the new owner does not present himself for biometric (thumbprint) confirmation within seven days after the existing owner has done his part. Now, new owners have till September 30 to complete the process.

In the number plate department, numbers expiring from June 1 to July 31 have their validity extended to September 30. There are also extensions for expiring rosak/binasa and hilang/curi number plates.

For driver licensing, CDL, GDL and PSV (competent, goods and public service vehicle licenses) get extensions till November 11, so holders won’t have to retake the test. This also applies to the switch from PDL to CDL and the renewal of learners driving license (LDL) – it’s now November 11. Expired international driving permit (IDP) holders have been given leeway until all forms of MCO have ended.

JPJ is advising the public to use online services and JPJ kiosks when possible, and not to rush to make appointments or obtain physical documents from its counters. This is to avoid overcrowding at the premises of JPJ and its partners, which might form Covid-19 clusters. Expired regular lesen and road tax? As announced earlier, you have till September 30, but make sure your vehicle has valid insurance cover.