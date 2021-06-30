In Local News / By Danny Tan / 30 June 2021 4:56 pm / 4 comments

Following yesterday’s announcement by chief secretary to the government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali for government counter services to be opened under the current Phase 1 of the National Recovery Plan (PPN), the transport ministry has announced that the agencies under its purview will offer in-person counter services starting from July 1.

This means that certain transactions, which have been stuck since FMCO started on June 1, can now proceed. However, there are three conditions for the reopening of counter services – it’s only for services that cannot be conducted online, counter staff is limited to 50% of normal capacity, and attendance is only by scheduled appointments. No walk-ins will be allowed.

The one most of us want reopened is the JPJ. The road transport department will from July 1 allow counter services nationwide for all commercial and private transactions, except for services that are available online through mySIKAP or JPJ’s service partners. As mentioned above, it’s via scheduled appointments only and no walk-ins are allowed. Kiosks will operate as normal.

As for the list of services available, while 38 JPJ services can be done online with mySIKAP, 11 services must be registered in-person (one-time registration) at JPJ counters with thumbprints in order to proceed online. The 11 include road tax (LKM) reprinting, application for change of ownership (current and new owners), extraction of vehicle information pack and inquiry of VOC (vehicle ownership certificate).

The other transactions are inquiry of Vehicle Information Pack (VIP), purchase of vehicle registration number, detailed vehicle ownership information, application for re-stamping of chassis or engine number, and changes to personal details (email, phone number, address). Those who wish to make these transactions will have to make appointments – details will be released by JPJ soon.

Another important cog in the process of selling, buying and registering cars is Puspakom. The vehicle inspection company is now allowed to operate as normal, with 50% of full counter staff capacity. One again, services are via scheduled appointments only.

As for the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD), all counter services are open for scheduled appointments except for matters related to Drivers Card. Operators and businesses can make their appointments through APAD’s website at from today. For Lesen Perubahan Sementara (LPS) applications, requests can be made by directly emailing APAD.

For the PPN period, operators and businesses are not bound to the requirement of submitting renewal applications at least 90 days prior to the expiry date. Appointments for the collection of licensing updates/results can be made via email. Exact details can be found on APAD’s website and social media.

It’s pretty much the same for the Commercial Vehicle Licensing Boards in Sabah and Sarawak – scheduled appointments only.