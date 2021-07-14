In Cars, International News, MINI / By Matthew H Tong / 14 July 2021 2:02 pm / 0 comments

MINI has announced more details regarding its 1H 2021 sales performance, a week after the BMW Group revealed that the premium British brand sold 157,799 vehicles globally during the six-month period.

Out of that sum, about 15% or approximately 23,777 units were electrified models, with the Cooper SE accounting for more than half (13,454 units) of those sales. Since its launch in early 2020, MINI sold 31,034 units of the fully electric hatch worldwide. The Cooper SE Countryman All4, meanwhile, found 10,323 new homes in the first six months of 2021.

Germany is the single biggest market for electrified MINIs, selling a combined 6,324 units of the Cooper SE and Countryman PHEV. The UK comes in second place with 4,027 units, or 17.4% of the total sales figure.

MINI boss Bernd Korber said: “MINI has always stood for clever solutions and efficiency and is therefore also perfectly suited to electric mobility. Urban driving fun and locally emission-free mobility are simply an ideal match. And our customers feel that.” MINI aims to be a fully electric auto brand by 2030.