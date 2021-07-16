Click to enlarge
Now that production of the 2021 Ford Bronco is gaining traction and early birds are getting their much awaited truck, you’d expect tuners to rush out their performance packages. Hennessey is very fast off the blocks with this, the VelociRaptor 400 Bronco.
The Texas-based tuner and maker of the crazy Venom F5 has given the Bronco its famous VelociRaptor package, taking the 4×4 past the 400 horsepower mark. The final tally is 405 bhp at 5,700 rpm and 682 Nm of torque at 3,900 rpm.
The VelociRaptor package adds 75 hp and 120 Nm to the Bronco’s stock 2.7 litre EcoBoost V6 turbo engine (there’s also a 2.3 litre EcoBoost turbo-four with 270 hp/420 Nm), and the gains are from new intake and exhaust systems, as well as recalibration of the engine. Hennessey claims a 0-60 mph (0-96 km/h) time of 4.9 seconds.
With the firm’s off-road package, owners can individualise their Bronco with 35-inch off-road tires on 18-inch Hennessey wheels, front and rear VelociRaptor bumpers, retractable side steps and VelociRaptor branding.
Hennessey says that all of the Bronco’s standard engine modes and off-road systems are retained, and there’s a three-year warranty as part of the US$80,000 (RM336,071, including a base Bronco Badlands) price that the typical customer will pay.
“Whether you’re on- or off-road, more power is what our customers demand, and our VelociRaptor 400 Bronco really delivers! The new Bronco is destined to be an icon and our customers want their Bronco to stand out with enhanced styling and, of course, more power!” said company founder and CEO John Hennessey.
Available in two- or four-door versions, with or without a soft-top, the VelociRaptor 400 Bronco is available for order now through authorised Ford retailers in the US or Hennessey directly. Production is limited to 200 units for 2021. Besides the big F-Series trucks, Hennessey also has the VelociRaptor package for something more familiar to us, the Ford Ranger.
GALLERY: 2021 Ford Bronco
Optional advanced 4×4 system features two-speed electromechanical transfer case that adds an auto mode for on-demand engagement to select between 2H and 4H.
Available segment-first SelectShift 10-speed automatic transmission makes for easier driving on- and off-road.
Dana 44 AdvanTEK solid rear axle with available Spicer Performa-TraK electronic locking differential for improved traction over rough terrain.
Available segment-exclusive semi-active hydraulic stabilizer bar disconnect provides maximum articulation and increased ramp angle index for off-camber terrain. This innovative system bests competitors by disconnecting during articulation.
Dana 44 AdvanTEK solid rear axle with available Spicer Performa-TraK electronic locking differential for improved traction over rough terrain.
Closeup of Dana AdvanTEK independent front differential.
Closeup of Dana AdvanTEK independent front differential.
Rear axle locating link mounting point.
Dana 44 AdvanTEK solid rear axle with available Spicer Performa-TraK electronic locking differential for improved traction over rough terrain.
Rear axle locating link mounting point.
Closeup of a rear coil-over spring and available Bilstein long-travel position-sensitive shock absorber.
Closeup of an EcoBoost turbocharger.
Rear coil-over spring/shock absorber mounted to the fully boxed high-strength steel Bronco frame.
Forged aluminum alloy upper control arm helps reduce unsprung weight for smoother, more precise off-roading at speed.
Available Bilstein long-travel position-sensitive dampers with end-stop control valves and coil-over springs for improved off-road capability.
Available 35-inch-diameter mud-terrain tires for 2021 Bronco two- and four-door models.
Closeup of the 2021 Bronco independent front suspension featuring two forged aluminum alloy A-arms and available Bilstein long-travel position-sensitive dampers with end-stop control valves.
Closeup of the 2021 Bronco independent front suspension featuring forged aluminum alloy lower A-arm.
35-inch-diameter beadlock-capable LT315/70R17 mud-terrain tires.
Closeup of the 2021 Bronco solid rear axle linkage, disc brake and electronic parking brake.
2021 Bronco chassis and powertrain with Sasquatch Package featuring 17-inch high-gloss black aluminum alloy wheels, warm alloy beauty ring and beadlock-capable 35-inch LT315/70R17 mud-terrain tires.
2021 Bronco rear chassis with five-link solid axle, available Bilstein coil-over shock absorbers and M220 Dana 44 differential with electronic locking.
2021 Bronco chassis and powertrain with 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 engine, 10-speed automatic transmission and Sasquatch Package suspension and tires.
2021 Bronco chassis and powertrain with 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 engine, 10-speed automatic transmission and Sasquatch Package suspension and tires.