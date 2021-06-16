In Cars, Ford, International News / By Danny Tan / 16 June 2021 5:30 pm / 0 comments

Revealed in July last year, the reborn Ford Bronco is finally rolling off the assembly line after a slight delay. This is the sixth generation of the 4×4, and it comes 25 years after the last one ceased production in 1996.

Ford has a long order list to fulfil – 125,000 Bronco orders have been placed, with a total of more than 190,000 reservations in the US and Canada to date. The 2021 Bronco two-door and the first-ever Bronco four-door model are now being shipped to dealers, and then to early bird customers who put their names down last summer.

Two petrol engines are available. The 2.3 litre EcoBoost turbo-four makes 270 hp/420 Nm, while the other is a 2.7 litre EcoBoost V6 turbo with 310 hp/542 Nm. A 10-speed automatic is available for both, but the 2.3L gets a Getrag seven-speed manual option.

Besides the base variant that starts at $29,995 (RM123,501) for the two-door and $34,695 (RM142,848) for the four-door, there’s the Big Bend, Black Diamond, Outer Banks, Wildtrak and Badlands variants. There’s also a limited-run First Edition capped at 3,500 units.

The reborn icon rolls off the Michigan Assembly Plant (MAP), which underwent a $750 million (RM3.0 billion) upgrade and added 2,700 jobs to get the Bronco job done. In 1965, the Michigan Truck Plant — now the MAP — began production of the original Ford Bronco, and in a 31-year span, Ford produced more than 1.1 million Broncos.

The Modification Center is a 1.7 million sq.ft facility — formally the Wayne Assembly Plant — located next to MAP. Bronco customers will be able to opt into modifications including roof racks, a front bumper safari bar and exterior graphic packages, among other optional kit, which will be factory-installed at the Modification Center. There’s also a catalogue of more than 200 factory-backed accessories that can be added at the dealership.

By the way, we’re talking about the full-fat Bronco. The Ford Bronco Sport – the sub-brand’s entry in the mainstream small SUV class, but with Bronco flavour to set it apart – has been on American roads since October 2020.

GALLERY: 2021 Ford Bronco