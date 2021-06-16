Revealed in July last year, the reborn Ford Bronco is finally rolling off the assembly line after a slight delay. This is the sixth generation of the 4×4, and it comes 25 years after the last one ceased production in 1996.
Ford has a long order list to fulfil – 125,000 Bronco orders have been placed, with a total of more than 190,000 reservations in the US and Canada to date. The 2021 Bronco two-door and the first-ever Bronco four-door model are now being shipped to dealers, and then to early bird customers who put their names down last summer.
Two petrol engines are available. The 2.3 litre EcoBoost turbo-four makes 270 hp/420 Nm, while the other is a 2.7 litre EcoBoost V6 turbo with 310 hp/542 Nm. A 10-speed automatic is available for both, but the 2.3L gets a Getrag seven-speed manual option.
Besides the base variant that starts at $29,995 (RM123,501) for the two-door and $34,695 (RM142,848) for the four-door, there’s the Big Bend, Black Diamond, Outer Banks, Wildtrak and Badlands variants. There’s also a limited-run First Edition capped at 3,500 units.
The reborn icon rolls off the Michigan Assembly Plant (MAP), which underwent a $750 million (RM3.0 billion) upgrade and added 2,700 jobs to get the Bronco job done. In 1965, the Michigan Truck Plant — now the MAP — began production of the original Ford Bronco, and in a 31-year span, Ford produced more than 1.1 million Broncos.
The Modification Center is a 1.7 million sq.ft facility — formally the Wayne Assembly Plant — located next to MAP. Bronco customers will be able to opt into modifications including roof racks, a front bumper safari bar and exterior graphic packages, among other optional kit, which will be factory-installed at the Modification Center. There’s also a catalogue of more than 200 factory-backed accessories that can be added at the dealership.
By the way, we’re talking about the full-fat Bronco. The Ford Bronco Sport – the sub-brand’s entry in the mainstream small SUV class, but with Bronco flavour to set it apart – has been on American roads since October 2020.
Production of the all-new 2021 Ford Bronco is underway at the Michigan Assembly Plant; the two-door and first ever four-door models are now on their way to Ford dealerships across America
Production of the all-new 2021 Ford Bronco is underway at the Michigan Assembly Plant; the two-door and first ever four-door models are now on their way to Ford dealerships across America
Production of the all-new 2021 Ford Bronco is underway at the Michigan Assembly Plant; the two-door and first ever four-door models are now on their way to Ford dealerships across America
Production of the all-new 2021 Ford Bronco is underway at the Michigan Assembly Plant; the two-door and first ever four-door models are now on their way to Ford dealerships across America
Production of the all-new 2021 Ford Bronco is underway at the Michigan Assembly Plant; the two-door and first ever four-door models are now on their way to Ford dealerships across America
Production of the all-new 2021 Ford Bronco is underway at the Michigan Assembly Plant; the two-door and first ever four-door models are now on their way to Ford dealerships across America
GALLERY: 2021 Ford Bronco
Optional advanced 4×4 system features two-speed electromechanical transfer case that adds an auto mode for on-demand engagement to select between 2H and 4H.
Available segment-first SelectShift 10-speed automatic transmission makes for easier driving on- and off-road.
Dana 44 AdvanTEK solid rear axle with available Spicer Performa-TraK electronic locking differential for improved traction over rough terrain.
Available segment-exclusive semi-active hydraulic stabilizer bar disconnect provides maximum articulation and increased ramp angle index for off-camber terrain. This innovative system bests competitors by disconnecting during articulation.
Dana 44 AdvanTEK solid rear axle with available Spicer Performa-TraK electronic locking differential for improved traction over rough terrain.
Closeup of Dana AdvanTEK independent front differential.
Closeup of Dana AdvanTEK independent front differential.
Rear axle locating link mounting point.
Dana 44 AdvanTEK solid rear axle with available Spicer Performa-TraK electronic locking differential for improved traction over rough terrain.
Rear axle locating link mounting point.
Closeup of a rear coil-over spring and available Bilstein long-travel position-sensitive shock absorber.
Closeup of an EcoBoost turbocharger.
Rear coil-over spring/shock absorber mounted to the fully boxed high-strength steel Bronco frame.
Forged aluminum alloy upper control arm helps reduce unsprung weight for smoother, more precise off-roading at speed.
Available Bilstein long-travel position-sensitive dampers with end-stop control valves and coil-over springs for improved off-road capability.
Available 35-inch-diameter mud-terrain tires for 2021 Bronco two- and four-door models.
Closeup of the 2021 Bronco independent front suspension featuring two forged aluminum alloy A-arms and available Bilstein long-travel position-sensitive dampers with end-stop control valves.
Closeup of the 2021 Bronco independent front suspension featuring forged aluminum alloy lower A-arm.
35-inch-diameter beadlock-capable LT315/70R17 mud-terrain tires.
Closeup of the 2021 Bronco solid rear axle linkage, disc brake and electronic parking brake.
2021 Bronco chassis and powertrain with Sasquatch Package featuring 17-inch high-gloss black aluminum alloy wheels, warm alloy beauty ring and beadlock-capable 35-inch LT315/70R17 mud-terrain tires.
2021 Bronco rear chassis with five-link solid axle, available Bilstein coil-over shock absorbers and M220 Dana 44 differential with electronic locking.
2021 Bronco chassis and powertrain with 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 engine, 10-speed automatic transmission and Sasquatch Package suspension and tires.
2021 Bronco chassis and powertrain with 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 engine, 10-speed automatic transmission and Sasquatch Package suspension and tires.