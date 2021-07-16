In Cars, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 16 July 2021 6:06 pm / 0 comments

Two months ago, Everrati unveiled a restomodded, fully electric 964 Porsche 911 with a respectable output of 507 PS and 500 Nm. Today, it announced a new partnership with Superformance, a company that specialises in manufacturing replica rolling chassis for some of the most iconic classic sports cars, including one for the Ford GT40.

The benefits of going with Superformance is that the intended build can be configured with heritage or modern drivetrains. The GT40 you see here will be fully electric, and Everrati is already in the midst of developing the power unit on a prototype chassis.

As with all Everrati vehicles, crucial factors such as battery location and weight distribution will be maintained, but that is about all the info that has been released. More details on its powertrain setup and battery capacity will be announced in the coming months.

Everrati founder and CEO, Justin Lunny said: “This is the perfect partnership. The sole focus of both Everrati and Superformance is iconic cars and Lance and his team are THE guys when it comes to authorised continuation chassis of some of the most legendary cars in history.”

“Marrying these chassis with our advanced EV powertrains and precision engineering will enhance performance while keeping the essence and soul of the original. We aim to create the best electric driver’s cars while, at the same time, future-proofing these true past masters.”

Superformance CEO Lance Stander added: “I’m very excited about the partnership we are announcing today. Justin and the team at Everrati have a compelling vision for the future, along with the engineering pedigree and expertise to reimagine this automotive icon for the 21st century.”

“While I will always love a V8-powered vehicle, there is no doubting the ultra-high performance of Everrati’s advanced EV powertrains. I am genuinely impressed with the lengths to which Everrati goes to maintain the weight distribution and character of the original car. Electrification is the future in so many ways and adds another option for those who love classic sports cars.”