In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Gerard Lye / 19 July 2021 6:14 pm / 0 comments

Proton has officially confirmed the virtual launch for the new X70 Special Edition (SE), which is set to take place on July 22, 2021 at 11am on the national carmaker’s Facebook page. If you’re interested, you can now register your interest, but you’ll still need to wait for pricing to be revealed on the day.

The X70 SE is based on the existing Premium 2WD variant and will be offered in limited numbers, with a production run of just 2,000 units. In terms of specifications, it is nearly identical to the 37-unit X70 Exclusive Edition (EE) that was launched in Brunei in June.

Like that model, the SE gets a new Ocean Blue paint finish that isn’t found on the current palette that consists of Snow White, Armour Silver, Jet Grey, Ruby Red, Cinnamon Brown and Space Grey. Unlike the Brunei-only EE, Ruby Red is available as an alternative to the blue body colour.

Besides the new hue, the SE’s side mirrors, rear spoiler and roof are painted black to create a two-tone look, which is something only the 62-unit X70 Merdeka Edition had previously. Other touches include an SE emblem on the tailgate as well as 19-inch wheels, the latter similar in design to those on the Geely Boyue Pro and sized the same as the Premium 2WD and Premium X 2WD variants.

Inside, you’ll find darker interior trim as well as dedicated SE-badged floor mats. Also new is black Nappa leather upholstery (instead of brown as seen in the aforementioned top two variants), which is matched with white and red contrast stitching, while the steering wheel is dressed with white contrast stitching.

Aesthetic changes aside, the SE’s mechanicals remain unchanged, with the X70’s 1.8 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine continuing to provide 184 PS (181 hp) and 300 Nm of torque. The unit is paired with a seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission that sends drive to the front wheels.

