The BMW Z4 has become the latest car to be discontinued for the Australian market, with only two units of the roadster having been sold in two years, reports Car Advice, making its one of the rarest vehicles to have gone on sale in Australia.

“As only two examples of the BMW Z4 sDrive20i fitted with the manual transmission have been sold since launch in the first quarter of 2019, BMW Australia has made the decision to remove this variant from the line-up from the July 2021 production month,” a representative for the brand told the Australian news site, adding that the sDrive20i variant with the eight-speed automatic remains available.

As two of 371 units of the BMW Z4 sold in Australia since the model’s introduction in 2019, the manual transmission variant of the car accounts for 0.54% of the G29 Z4 population in the country. Car Advice notes that this tally is one less than the three units of the Honda NSX which were sold in the country, and which was discontinued in 2020 due to lack of sales.

When equipped with the six-speed manual transmission, the Z4 sDrive20i does the 0-100 km/h run in a claimed 6.8 seconds, 0.2 of a second slower than the automatic, and achieves a top speed of 241 km/h, or 1 km/h higher than the two-pedal car.

Other discontinued BMWs that offered the choice of a manual gearbox in Australia include the previous, F22-generation 2 Series Coupé, along with the F87 M2 Competition and CS variants, as well as the 118i hatchback and the 218i Gran Coupé four-door, albeit on a special-order basis, according to the news site. More recently, the G80 M3 and G82 M4 have brought the six-speed manual gearbox in entry-level guise.

