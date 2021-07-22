In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Matthew H Tong / 22 July 2021 1:54 pm / 1 comment

Toyota has officially crossed the 200,000 hybrid car sales milestone in Australia, a feat it took 20 full years to achieve since the original Prius (pictured below) was introduced back in 2001. As of June 30, 2021, the automaker had sold 210,817 units of electrified vehicles in the country.

While 20 years may seem like a long stretch, the most recent 100,000 sales actually took place over the course of the past three years. It took Toyota 17 years to cross the first 100,000-unit mark, so it is surging at an unprecedented rate.

The best-selling hybrid model in the country thus far is the Camry with 75,998 units sold, followed by the RAV4 with 48,632 units, Corolla at 40,143 units, and the Prius with 20,778 units sold. The remaining contributors are the Prius c, Prius v, C-HR, Yaris, Yaris Cross, and Kluger.

Meanwhile, in the first half of 2021, Toyota Australia sold 34,036 hybrid cars, which is a staggering 85% of all electrified models sold in the country. That also represents 28.6% of the company’s year-to-date sales. At the going rate, the automaker is confident it will eclipse the annual sales record of 54,335 hybrid cars that was achieved last year.

The most popular hybrid model in 2021 is the RAV4 with 14,821 sold, or 72.8% of the total RAV4 demand. In August 2020, sales for the RAV4 Hybrid topped at 4,405 units, which made history for being the first hybrid car to top Australia’s monthly national sales charts.

Customers also preferred hybrid versions of the Corolla hatch and sedan (7,906 units sold, 57.2% of the total volume), Camry (4,979 units, 79.5% of total volume), and Yaris Cross (2,588 units, 61.4%).

Toyota Australia vice president sales, marketing and franchise operations, Sean Hanley said the rapidly growing popularity of hybrid electric vehicles supported the company’s commitment to expanding its range.

“Toyota hybrid electric variants have become a mainstay on Australian roads. Our combination of HEV technologies deliver performance, with great fuel economy and low emissions, that is resonating with buyers more than ever,” he said.

“Being both affordable and practical, we see Toyota hybrid electric vehicles as an ideal powertrain choice for consumers looking to save money at the fuel pump while reducing their environmental impact. With the arrival of the all-new Kluger hybrid electric SUV last month, we look forward to the next chapter of Toyota’s hybrid journey in Australia.”