In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Matthew H Tong / 4 May 2021 5:54 pm / 0 comments

Toyota is once again Australia’s most trusted car brand, according to a 2021 Reader’s Digest Most Trusted Brands survey. This marks the 16th consecutive year that the Japanese automaker came out on top, following a nationwide survey conducted by independent consultancy firm Catalyst Research.

Reader’s Digest said the winners are brands that consumers find to be consistently reliable and value for money, regardless of the economic climate. It added that trust remains essential as organisations look at new ways to build and maintain stronger connections with their customers.

Toyota Australia vice president of sales and marketing, Sean Hanley said a priority for the company, its employees and dealers was to deliver a vehicle ownership experience that is the best in the industry.

“At Toyota, we’ve been very fortunate to be able to move quickly to overcome challenges and build exceptional customer loyalty. We are extremely grateful that so many Australians continue to put their trust in Toyota to deliver quality vehicles and services, especially in tough times,” Hanley said.