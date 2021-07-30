In Aston Martin, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 30 July 2021 3:38 pm / 0 comments

Aston Martin has announced its financial results for the first half of 2021, which show that the company is slowly recovering from the global pandemic that left quite a mark on its sales and profits during the same period last year.

The big news here is the 2,901 vehicles that the company managed to deliver in the first six months of 2021, which is a 224% increase from the 895 units recorded in H1 2020. From the four-figure total, the company’s DBX accounted for over half of all deliveries with 1,595 units making their way to customers.

Meanwhile, Aston Martin’s sport and GT models accounted for 1,280 units, with the former being 137% more than H1 2020. The remainder units are made of special and other models, including the V12 Speedster.

Geographically, the Asia Pacific region recorded 811 units sold, which is a 444% increase compared to H1 2020, with China alone seeing an increase of 620%. The Americas registered the second largest growth at 277%, followed by EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) at 214%, while it’s just 58% in the United Kingdom.

With the drastic increase in sales, Aston Martin’s revenue in H1 2021 is 498.8 million British pounds (around RM2.9 billion), which is 242% more than H1 2020’s 146 million British pounds (around RM863 million). As a result, pretax loss fell from 227.4 million British pounds (around RM1.3 billion) in H1 2020 to 90.7 million British pounds (around RM536 million) in H1 2021.

“The demand we see for our products, the new product pipeline and the quality of the team we have in place to execute, gives me great confidence in our continued success,” said Aston Martin executive chairman Lawrence Stroll, as reported by Automotive News.