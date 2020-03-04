In Aston Martin, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 4 March 2020 5:57 pm / 0 comments

The list of reveals in the absence of this year’s Geneva Motor Show continues, with Aston Martin lifting the veils off of the new V12 Speedster at its headquarters in Gaydon. Created by the British marque’s bespoke customisation division “Q by Aston Martin,” only 88 units of the limited-edition model will be made, with a starting price of 765,000 British pounds (around RM4 million).

Inspired by the brand’s rich racing history and aeronautical design, the V12 Speedster was conceived a little over 12 months ago and provides an alternative to other roofless and expensive two-seaters like the Bentley Bacalar, McLaren Elva and Ferrari Monza SP2.

Built on Aston Martin’s latest bonded aluminium architecture, the Speedster utilises elements from both the DBS Superleggera and Vantage to create its own unique platform. This is then accompanied by independent double wishbones at the front and a multi-link rear suspension with coil springs and adaptive dampers – the latter offers three modes (Sport, Sport+ and Track).

To get it moving, there’s a 5.2 litre twin-turbo V12 squeezed under the long and vented bonnet that serves up 700 hp and 753 Nm of torque. The mid-mounted mill is paired with a ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic transmission with a limited-slip differential driving the rear wheels, allowing for a zero to 100 km/h time of just 3.5 seconds and a top speed that is limited to 300 km/h.

On the other hand, the task of slowing down the Speedster is placed upon a set of carbon ceramic brakes, with the discs at the front measuring 410 mm, while the rear sees 360 mm units instead; these are tucked behind 21-inch centre-locking forged alloy wheels.

As for the body, it is almost entirely made of carbon-fibre and incorporates styling elements from several models and concepts from Aston Martin’s history. According to the carmaker, there’s a clear lineage from the 1959 Le Mans-winning DBR1 to the CC100 Speedster Concept that celebrates the marque’s centenary.

The mid-section also projects a hint of the 1953 DB3S, albeit with a twist thanks to the “spine” of the bodywork intruding into cabin that seemingly “splits” the space into two separate areas. Other highlights presented include a low stance with board shoulders, a lack of a window screen, an enlarged front grille and slim headlamps.

Moving inside, we find a mix of traditional and modern materials, the latter being structural satin carbon-fibre, chrome, aluminium and even 3D-printed rubber, all of which are contrasted by handcrafted saddle leather. In front of the passenger is a removable leather bag in place of a traditional glove box, and there is additional storage space under the rear bumps for luggage.

To showcase the high level of customisation that customers can expect when they place their order, this particular example is done up in a conceptual specification that is inspired by the legendary F/A-18 fighter jet. The theme was created out of a collaboration with Boeing, and features a Skyfall Silver finish and a satin black finish is applied on the exhaust tips, vent grilles and vanes.

The interior gets a dark theme for contrast, with satin dark chrome, machined aluminium, black leather, black technical textile, black carpets and vivid red Aston Martin scripted door pulls, straps and tiedowns.

Aston Martin is currently accepting orders for the V12 Speedster, with deliveries expected to begin in the first quarter of 2021. Plenty of time then to personalise your order to the exact specification that tickles your fancy, as well as push the payable sum even further.