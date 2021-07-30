In Bentley, Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News / By Mick Chan / 30 July 2021 12:01 pm / 0 comments

Bentley has introduced the Flying Spur Hybrid Odyssean Edition, bringing an outfit featuring sustainable materials to go with its relatively more environmentally-conscious powertrain, which consists of a plug-in hybrid configuration featuring a 2.9 litre turbocharged V6 petrol with an electric drive motor located between the engine and the transmission.

As on the base car, this yields a total system output of 544 PS and 750 Nm of torque, with the electric component of the powertrain receiving from a 14.1 kWh lithium-ion battery that offers up to 40 km of electric-only driving on the WLTP testing cycle.

The Odyssean Edition is set apart by its use of more sustainable materials in the cabin, beginning with tweed made from 100% British wool. These are joined by open-pore Koa veneer fascias and waistrails, which use 90% less lacquer – just three layers totalling 0.1 mm in thickness – compared to high-gloss veneers and which allow the natural surface texture and aesthetic of the wood to be on display, according to Bentley.

Piano Linen veneer is employed for the centre console, while leather upholstery of a three-colour scheme adds to the range of variety. This draws from Bentley’s own S1 Flying Spur of 1955 that was referenced in the design process of the Odyssean Edition, according to the British marque.

A new embroidery style is employed here and is exclusive to the Flying Spur Odyssean Edition, where thread colours blend into one another across the width of the seat and creating a “lofted diamond” pattern that is unique to the Flying Spur. For an even more luxurious feel, the standard deep pile overmats can be optionally upgraded to lambswool rugs that bring even more wool content.

Further equipment in the Flying Spur Odyssean Edition includes the Touring Specification, which is Bentley’s suite of driver assistance systems including adaptive cruise control, lane assist, Safeguard+ night vision and a head-up display. Also included is an electrically deployed and illuminated “Flying B” bonnet mascot, LED puddle lamps on all four doors, a leather headliner, the Bentley rotating display and interior mood lighting.

Back to the exterior, the double-10-spoke wheels of a 21-inch diameter receive painted Pale Brodgar accents, while chrome brightwork adorns the front and rear bumpers, headlamp and tail lamp surrounds as well as lower body side trim. Six colours have been selected for the Odyssean Edition to pair with its unique painted accents, though in true Bentley form the marque’s full range of paint colours can be chosen from.

Bentley has not disclosed pricing for the Flying Spur Hybrid Odyssean Edition, nor how many units will emerge from its limited run. As for the Flying Spur Hybrid it is based on, the PHEV four-door has been planned for the first customer deliveries to take place before the end of this year.

GALLERY: 2022 Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid