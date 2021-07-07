In Bentley, Cars, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 7 July 2021 1:06 pm / 0 comments

The Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid has finally been unveiled, and it uses a new 2.9 litre plug-in hybrid powertrain, unlike the 3.0L version used in the Bentayga Hybrid. It makes quite a bit more power as well, with a total system output of 544 PS and 750 Nm of torque.

According to the automaker, the 2.9 litre V6 lump shares a similar design methodology as the 4.0L V8 mill. The twin-scroll turbochargers and primary catalytic convertors are positioned within the V of the engine. Fuel injectors and spark plugs are centralised within each combustion chamber to ensure optimal spray patterns and combustion paths, and the camshafts are variable by up to 50 degrees. The engine delivers over 152 PS per litre, even higher than the Flying Spur V8.

In comparison to the Bentayga Hybrid, the Flying Spur’s electrified system produces 95 PS more, enabling it to sprint from standstill to 100 km/h in 4.3 seconds. The electric motor (conventionally sandwiched between the engine and transmission) receives power from a 14.1 kWh lithium-ion battery, allowing a range of up to 40 km on the WLTP cycle.

Bentley says the Flying Spur Hybrid is the most efficient model it has ever made, capable of covering over 700 km when fully fuelled. As expected, it has three drive modes to help drivers manage charge levels – EV Drive, Hybrid Mode and Hold Mode. No charging info has been released yet, but it will likely pull a maximum of 7.2 kW (AC), which can fully charge the battery in under 2.5 hours.

Design-wise, it gets hybrid badging on the lower front fender, quad oval tailpipes, and the new charging flap on the left rear fender. Otherwise, styling options, paint colours and wheel designs can all be customised to your heart’s content. These include the optional 22-inch Mulliner Driving Specification wheels, and an exterior colour palette comprising over 60 hues.

Likewise with the cabin. It’s pretty much identical to the other Flying Spur variants, save for exclusive hybrid-specific graphics in the digital instrumentation and infotainment system. The innovative 3D-printed diamond quilted leather door inserts are standard, and customers can specify the top Naim for Bentley 2,200W, 19-speaker system with Active Bass Transducers built into the front seats.

The Flying Spur Hybrid will be built at the automaker’s facility in Crewe, which it claims is the world’s first carbon neutral factory for luxury car manufacturing. The order books will open soon, with first deliveries set to take place before the end of 2021.