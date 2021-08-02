In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Gerard Lye / 2 August 2021 10:34 am / 2 comments

Geely recently unveiled the facelifted Binyue Pro in China, which receives some notable styling changes to create a more dynamic-looking SUV. It’s already well known that the Proton X50 is based on the regular Binyue, so what would our compact SUV look like with the latest Pro cues?

Thankfully, rendering wiz Theophilus Chin has done the work to create what an imagined X50 facelift could look like. Starting at the front, there’s a grey portion just below the unchanged grille and headlamps to help accentuate the “X” design of the fascia.

The bumper also been tweaked to match, with a more prominent lower intake and upswept “blades” in red to better frame the “X,” joined by bolder faux corner inlets. Like the new Binyue Pro, the primary body colour is also used on one of the slats of the lower intake, although the simplified, single-layer lower lip extension in grey doesn’t get the same stripes in said colour.

You also won’t find stripes near the rocker panels either, but there is a new rear bumper that features a redesigned diffuser with red accents between the tailpipes. Other distinctive cues are a set 18-inch alloy wheels, red brake calipers and the addition of a sporty, S-badged spoiler to accompany an existing one on the tailgate.

One thing to note is the latest Binyue Pro also comes with a low-profile spoiler similar to what we get on our X50, which never got the larger unit fitted on the China-spec Binyue. Do you like the look of the stacked spoilers, or is the more subdued, single-spoiler setup a better look?

While there are no interior renders, we know that the latest Binyue Pro retains the same living space as before, with changes being a new gear lever and the larger touchscreen infotainment system now measures 12.3 inches compared to 10.25 inches previously. The two-tone scheme used for the exterior is also replicated inside, with various contact areas like the seats and steering wheel wearing a contrast colour to the predominately black cabin.

It’s still too early for the X50 to be given a facelift, as the model was only launched here back in October 2020. Nonetheless, Theo’s renders do give us some idea of what we could expect when the time comes. Do you like what you see? What other styling changes should the X50 receive in the future? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

GALLERY: 2020 Proton X50 1.5 TGDi Flagship