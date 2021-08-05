In Cars, International News, Lexus / By Matthew H Tong / 5 August 2021 10:00 am / 0 comments

The Lexus RX is one of the most sought after models in the Black Line series of cars in the US. In August 2020, the automaker released a limited edition Black Line run for the RX 350 and RX 450h F Sport, and just last month it unveiled the RX L Black Line. Well, since reception is so good, why not have a rerun?

Enter the 2022 Lexus RX Black Line. This time, there will be 2,500 units up for grabs in the US – 2,100 for the RX 350, 400 for the RX 450h hybrid. Like the RX L Black Line, both models are equipped with the Premium Package. US pricing for the RX 350 Black Line starts at US$49,450 (RM207k), while the MSRP for the RX 450h Black Line is US$52,150 (RM219k).

New to them are the Eminent White Pearl and Caviar exterior paint colours, the blacked out 20-inch wheels and lug nuts, black spindle grille, mirror caps and lower bumper trim, as well as an exclusive black nameplate in the lower right of the tailgate.

Lexus RX 450h Black Line

Inside, the RX Black Line gets black NuLuxe seat upholstery with light grey stitching, black open-pore wood trim, and more light grey stitching on the console, shift boot, steering wheel and upper instrument panel.

Each model also ships with black floor mats, cargo mat and key gloves. As they are fitted with the Premium Package, all models include the Lexus Memory System for the driver’s seat, side mirrors and steering wheel.