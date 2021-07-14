In Cars, International News, Lexus / By Matthew H Tong / 14 July 2021 10:18 am / 2 comments

Lexus has unveiled the exclusive RX L Black Line special edition model for the US market, with production limited to a total of 495 units. Out of those, 389 units will be based on the RX 350 L, while the remaining 106 units are of the RX 450h hybrid variant with the Premium package.

According to the automaker, some of the extra features fitted onto the RX L Black Line are based on customer and dealer feedback. For starters, it is available in Eminent White Pearl, or the brand new Cloudburst Grey paint. It sits on 20-inch, gloss black multispoke wheels as standard, and comes with black lug nuts, black radiator grille, side mirror caps, name plate and lower front bumper.

Inside, the three-row SUV gets black open-pore wood trim, as well as contrast blue stitching on Black NuLuxe seats for the first two rows. The blue stitching is also found on the centre console, shift boot, steering wheel and upper instrument panel. It also gets black floormats, cargo mat and key gloves.

What about pricing? Well, the RX 350 L Black Line starts at US$52,030 (RM219k) and the RX 450h L Black Line starts at US$55,290 (RM232k). Both models are expected to hit showroom floors by the end of the month.

Meanwhile, in August 2020, Lexus introduced the RX Black Line that was also limited to the RX 350 and RX 450h. However, this was for the regular five-seater version, plus they were based exclusively on the F Sport variant. Production for those was capped at 1,000 units.