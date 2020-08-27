In Cars, International News, Lexus / By Matthew H Tong / 27 August 2020 11:30 am / 1 comment

Lexus continues to expand its Black Line series of special edition models with the introduction of the RX Black Line. This time, customers get to choose between the RX 350 or RX 450h variants, but the Black Line treatment is only available in F Sport guise.

Unique to the RX Black Line are black 20-inch wheels with matching wheel locks, black grille surrounds, side body graphics, and black side mirror caps. Two exterior colours are available – Ultra White or the all-new Grecian Water. Extras include F Sport badges, as well as F Sport front and rear performance dampers.

Inside, it gets black leather seats with white accents and blue stitching as standard, which comes on top of all the usual F Sport bits such as the instrument panel and aluminium trimmings. Other Black Line additions include the floor and cargo mats, key gloves with blue stitching, and custom-made travel cases by Zero Halliburton.

We say cases, because it’s a two-piece set, comprising an Edge Lightweight 22-inch Continental Carry-on and a 26-inch Medium Travel Case. Both cases are finished in black and come with laser-etched logo, as well as a luxurious interior lining complete with the Lexus grille motif and Lexus embossed leather logo. The cases will be mailed to customers’ address of choice.

Just 750 units of the RX 350 Black Line and 250 units of the RX 450h Black Line will be made for the US market. It is priced at US$50,635 (RM211k) and US$51,885 (RM216k) respectively. Other Lexus Black Line models in the US include the NX Black Line, ES Black Line, and GS Black Line.