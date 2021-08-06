In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Tesla Motors / By Mick Chan / 6 August 2021 5:09 pm / 0 comments

Tesla has been steadily ramping up its market presence in Singapore, and it now appears to have some early numbers to show. According to a Tesla stock investor Sawyer Merritt, the American electric car maker has commenced deliveries of the Model 3 to customers on the city-state island, and has since updated to say that demand for the electric vehicle is to the tune of 1,200 orders to 500 available cars.

The American EV maker re-established its presence in Singapore in February this year, with the Model 3 Standard Range Plus (SR+) starting off the price list at S$112,845 (RM344,290) and ranging up to S$154,815 (RM472,340) for the Model 3 Performance variant; prices were before the inclusion of the Certificate of Entitlement (COE) cost.

In terms of performance, the Tesla Model 3 in SR+ guise boasts of a range of 448 km on the WLTP cycle, and is capable of 0-100 km/h in 5.6 seconds and a top speed of 225 km/h. Meanhwile, the Model 3 Performance variant offers up to 567 km of range, a 0-100 km/h time of 3.3 seconds and a top speed of 261 km/h.

I can now share more. I said demand was more than double supply. More specifically, demand is about 1,200 orders with 500 cars to deliver. @TeslaOwnersSG https://t.co/kpMqnf1AkH — Sawyer Merritt ???????? (@SawyerMerritt) August 6, 2021

The Model 3 benefits from vehicular emissions scheme (VES) rebates in Singapore, where enhanced rebates for clean vehicles in bands A1 and A2 have been increased to S$25,000 (RM76,280) and S$15,000 (RM45,770), respectively.

More recently, Tesla Superchargers were found to be installed and operational on the island, and a service centre has been set up in Toa Payoh, where its Singapore base is located. The brand’s showrooms, or “experience centres”, are located in shopping malls.

In Malaysia, a pair of Model 3s (one Standard Range and one Long Range) came up for sale last year, and were almost immediately spoken for. Importer Vision Motorsports said at the time that these cars were not one-off arrivals, and said that interested parties can buy the Model 3 through the company at RM390k for the Standard Range and RM450k for the Long Range.

