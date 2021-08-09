In Cars, International News, Lamborghini / By Matthew H Tong / 9 August 2021 4:30 pm / 0 comments

Last year, Novitec released a raft of upgrades and accessories for the Lamborghini Huracan Evo, and this time it is doing the same for the Huracan Evo RWD. These upgrades are said to make the car even more aerodynamically efficient, and improves its handling characteristics as well.

As you would know by now, no car makes it past Novitec’s facility without receiving custom carbon-fibre parts. These come in the form of carbon embellished tailpipes, roof air scoops, N-Largo engine cover, side mirror caps, side intakes, side panels, huge rear wing, and front spoiler.

The factory fitted 19-inch wheels are replaced with bigger Vossen units, measuring 20 inches up front and 21 inches at the back. Aluminium spacers help create a flush fit, and customers can go with the adjustable aluminium coilovers and sport springs that lower ride height by 35 mm.

Last on the list of upgrades is a full custom INCONEL exhaust system that optimises the V10 mill’s performance, and more critically improves the exhaust note. No interior upgrades have been specified, but the tuning firm can make alterations depending on the desires of the client.

Just to recap, the Huracan Evo RWD is powered a 5.2 litre naturally-aspirated V10 that makes 610 PS at 8,000 rpm and 560 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. It weighs 33 kg less compared to the AWD model due to lesser components, and sprints from zero to 100 km/h in 3.3 seconds thanks to the fast-shifting seven-speed DCT. The top speed is 325 km/h.