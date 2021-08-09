In Cars, Local News, Mitsubishi / By Gerard Lye / 9 August 2021 11:52 am / 0 comments

Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia (MMM) has enhanced its Mitsubishi Connect MY mobile app as part of the company’s efforts to use digital technology to provide customers with more convenience and safety features.

Currently, the app allows owners to book a service appointment, but the latest update adds in service status notifications. With this, owners will be able keep track of their vehicle’s service progress and be notified when it’s ready for collection. This is helpful during the current pandemic, as you can reduce your contact with people by dropping your car off at a service centre and waiting for the job to be completed at home.

The app will also keep owners informed about their upcoming service cost estimation as well as warranty details. That’s not all, as road tax and insurance renewal reminders will also be provided through the app.

As before, in the event of an unwanted incident like a breakdown or accident, owners can also use the app’s SOS Trace & Track feature to request for roadside assistance. This uses GPS to pinpoint the user’s location, which is verified by a MMM customer service personnel in order to send help immediately.

Other familiar features include the ability to locate the nearest Mitsubishi dealership and service centre with navigation sync as well as staying up to date on the latest promotions, news, events and product information.

“The pandemic has created great demands on us as a society and despite the challenges; it also allowed us to be more resilient and agile in this new digital technology environment. Besides technology on improving customer’s convenience, the safety of our customers and staff is also our utmost priority,” said Tomoyuki Shinnishi, CEO of MMM.

“With the enhancements of the Mitsubishi Connect MY mobile app together with the Mitsubishi online showroom, we want to assure our customers that we are engaging with them through a seamless journey from purchase to ownership in a safe environment,” he added.

The Mitsubishi Connect MY app is available free of charge for both Android and iOS devices, and can be downloaded from the Google Play Store as well as Apple App Store.