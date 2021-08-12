In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Jonathan Lee / 12 August 2021 12:19 pm / 3 comments

Another Indonesian-market Toyota swapping out its TRD Sportivo logos for GR Sport ones is the Rush. The seven-seater, body-on-frame twin to the Perodua Aruz gets a new bodykit as part of the rebranding, along with some added kit as a result of a product update.

The redesigned front spoiler features a dark grey skid plate, along with greater use of body colour around the fog light surrounds. There are also GR-branded side mouldings and a two-tone rear skid plate with diffuser-like strakes. No changes on the inside, but you do now get auto-folding door mirrors and a revised 2-DIN infotainment head unit with a seven-inch touchscreen.

All models also now come with automatic engine start/stop, already offered on the Malaysian-market model and its Perodua counterpart. Indonesians still can’t get the car with our suite of optional active safety features, such as autonomous emergency braking, so there’s that.

No changes to the mechanicals, so the Rush soldiers on with the same 2NR-VE 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine, producing 105 PS at 6,000 rpm and 136 Nm of torque at 4,200 rpm. Drive is sent to the rear wheels through either a five-speed manual gearbox or a four-speed automatic.

Prices start at 245.5 million rupiah (RM72,300) for the 1.5 G M/T and 255.2 million rupiah (RM75,200) for the A/T variant, rising up to 256.6 million rupiah (RM75,600) and 266.2 million rupiah (RM78,400) respectively for the GR Sport models.