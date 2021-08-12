Another Indonesian-market Toyota swapping out its TRD Sportivo logos for GR Sport ones is the Rush. The seven-seater, body-on-frame twin to the Perodua Aruz gets a new bodykit as part of the rebranding, along with some added kit as a result of a product update.
The redesigned front spoiler features a dark grey skid plate, along with greater use of body colour around the fog light surrounds. There are also GR-branded side mouldings and a two-tone rear skid plate with diffuser-like strakes. No changes on the inside, but you do now get auto-folding door mirrors and a revised 2-DIN infotainment head unit with a seven-inch touchscreen.
All models also now come with automatic engine start/stop, already offered on the Malaysian-market model and its Perodua counterpart. Indonesians still can’t get the car with our suite of optional active safety features, such as autonomous emergency braking, so there’s that.
No changes to the mechanicals, so the Rush soldiers on with the same 2NR-VE 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine, producing 105 PS at 6,000 rpm and 136 Nm of torque at 4,200 rpm. Drive is sent to the rear wheels through either a five-speed manual gearbox or a four-speed automatic.
Prices start at 245.5 million rupiah (RM72,300) for the 1.5 G M/T and 255.2 million rupiah (RM75,200) for the A/T variant, rising up to 256.6 million rupiah (RM75,600) and 266.2 million rupiah (RM78,400) respectively for the GR Sport models.
Comments
It’s a RWD jeep Cruiser.
Packed with ASA, 360 camera, BSM, 6 airbags a good Toyota Rush
But a cheaper indonesia model doesn’t get it, not as good as Perodua Aruz 6 airbags
Come on Toyota, ur special edition, sports edition, luncai edition are all cosmetic. Nice to see only but no real performance improvement. Lazy way to create sales, and make profit.
Please up engine performance like hp or torque figure. At least kasi la free flow exhaust system, better air filter, etc.
ramai cikgu beli rush loan senang lulus, interest pun rendah. lepas tu bawa laju-laju macam bawa x5.