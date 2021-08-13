In Bentley, Cars, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 13 August 2021 10:12 am / 0 comments

Bentley Mulliner has finally unveiled the Flying Spur Mulliner, more than two years after the third-generation grand tourer made its debut. Billed as the most luxurious Flying Spur to date, it can be had with either a V6 hybrid powertrain (Mulliner’s first hybrid), V8 or W12 engines.

Exclusive details include Mulliner diamond-polished 22-inch wheels with self-levelling wheel caps, a “Double Diamond” front grille, heavy chrome use around the lower intake, bespoke Mulliner wing vents, satin silver mirror caps, and an electronically deploying and illuminated Bentley Flying B.

Inside, the limo gets Mulliner illuminated outer treadplates, deep-pile Mulliner overmats, and up to eight custom curated three-colour themed cabin. One example of this is Ascot – a combination of Imperial Blue leather used on the instrument panel, door trims and headlining while a light tan leather called Camel is used to line part of the seats. White micro-piping, embroidery and accent line makes the third colour.

Of course, customers get to specify just about any colour they desire. Fitted as standard is the Mulliner Driving Specification, offering the exquisite “Diamond-in-Diamond” quilting to the seats and three-dimensional leather appliques to the doors. Bentley said each diamond quilt contains exactly 712 individual stitches, each one aligned to the exact centre of the diamond it creates.

Other notable features include the diamond milled trim finish applied to the centre and rear consoles, brushed silver Mulliner clock, LED instrument panel display with exclusive Mulliner graphics, Bentley Rotating Display with a 12.3-inch touchscreen panel, sports pedals, heated duo-tone three-spoke steering wheel and panoramic sunroof.

But that’s not all. Mounted to the back of the front seats are unique Mulliner electrically-operated picnic tables, which deploy with a single press of a button. The veneered tables get a nice leather-trimmed surface, complete with a recess for a pen or stylus. Holding the button down returns the table gracefully back.

When presented with the vehicle, Flying Spur Mulliner owners will receive leather-bound keys in a custom Mulliner-branded handcrafted presentation box, which matches the three-colour cabin configuration of their car. The two keys are provided in similarly colour-matched cases with contrast stitching.

Now for the powertrain. The “entry-level” option is the electrified 2.9 litre twin-turbo V6 lump that makes a total system output of 544 PS and 750 Nm of torque. This propels it from standstill to 100 km/h in a very respectable 4.3 seconds, and the 14.1 kWh lithium-ion battery provides a fully electric range of up to 40 km (WLTP cycle).

Next up, the V8. This 4.0 litre twin-turbocharged engine is just about as potent as the V6 hybrid, making 550 PS and 770 Nm of torque. It does the 0-100 km/h dash in 4.1 seconds and tops out at 318 km/h. At the top of the range is of course the 6.0 litre twin-turbo W12, delivering 635 PS and 900 Nm of torque. It takes 3.8 seconds for the century sprint and maxes out at 333 km/h.