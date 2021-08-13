In Acura, Cars, Honda, International News / By Danny Tan / 13 August 2021 12:43 pm / 1 comment

Wow, just wow. We were shocked by the return of the Countach name earlier this week, and here’s another stunner! Not so exotic, but no less iconic (different worlds, don’t fight) is the Integra nameplate by Honda. Yup, it’s a thing, the new Honda Integra. Say it again, the new Honda Integra.

OK, so it’s not confirmed yet that there will be a new “Honda Integra”, but it’s a possibility. The official announcement and teaser pic above (name stamped into the bumper, follows tradition) is actually by Honda’s premium brand Acura, which dropped the bombshell at the ongoing Monterey Car Week in California.

The Integra was one of two models in the original product lineup when Acura was launched in the US in March 1986, and a new one will rejoin the brand’s range as a “new compact premium entrant” next year.

Acura just announced that the Integra is coming back next year with a freaking drone show pic.twitter.com/8mQEi04MCV — Daniel Golson (@dsgolson) August 13, 2021

“The Integra is back. I’m thrilled to say Integra is returning to the Acura lineup with the same fun-to-drive spirit and DNA of the original, fulfilling our commitment to Precision Crafted Performance in every way – design, performance and the overall driving experience,” proclaimed Jon Ikeda, VP and Acura brand officer.

More details on the new Acura Integra will be available closer to its 2022 introduction. The big question now is will there be a Honda-badged car for the rest of the world, or will this new model be a North American special like the TLX Type S sports sedan? Will the new Integra be a coupe version of the TLX? In any case, expect it to be premium, as described by Acura, with a matching price tag. Coincidentally, production of the second-generation NSX at Acura’s Performance Manufacturing Center in Ohio is ending soon, with 350 units of the new NSX Type S closing that chapter, so there’s room if needed.

By the way, the original Acura Integra was the DC2 Type R with round lights, while the DC5 generation was sold in the States as the RSX, although this one maxed out as a Type S there. USDM only? Come on Honda, we want Integra too!

