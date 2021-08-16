In Local News / By Danny Tan / 16 August 2021 12:41 pm / 0 comments

PLUS has announced that it will perform upgrading works on the RFID system at selected toll plazas nationwide. The work will happen from 1am to 4am on August 17 (tomorrow) and 18. During this time, RFID lanes will be closed and users can use Touch n Go cards as payment.

The toll plazas involved are the nine toll plazas from Hutan Kampung to Sungai Dua, Penang Bridge, Jitra, BKE Kubang Semang and Lunas, SPDH Mambau and Lukut, and Kempas. Also included are Malaysia-Singapore Second Link (Linkedua) toll plazas at Perling, Lima Kedai and Tanjung Kupang.

PLUS started accepting RFID for toll payments from last year. Touch n Go’s RFID now comes in DIY self-fitment kit form, and you can watch this video to see how we did it. Besides toll payment, they are trialling fuel payment via RFID now.