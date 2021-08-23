In Bikes, Local Bike News, Suzuki Motorcycles / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 23 August 2021 7:44 pm / 0 comments

Alongside the 2021 Suzuki GSX-R1000 and GSX-R1000R‘s arrival in Malaysia, the superbike duo are joined by the 2021 Suzuki Katana. This re-imagining of the iconic Suzuki GSX-1000S was first released to the world market in 2018, making its way shortly thereafter to the Malaysian market, priced at around RM85,000.

No word on the Malaysia price of the 2021 Suzuki Katana in Malaysia as yet, but based on pricing history, expect the Katana to be tagged at about RM90,000 or so. Suzuki Malaysia fans are invited to view the bike at authorised Suzuki Malaysia dealers but checking with a contact in the industry revealed that showroom stock has yet to delivered but is believed to already be in Suzuki Malaysia’s Glenmarie headquarters.

The Katana’s K5-based 999 cc mill, based on the previous generation Suzuki GSX-R1000R, produces 147 hp at 10,000 rpm and 108 Nm of torque at 9,500 rpm, indicating the sporting rather than race nature of the engine. Power goes through a six-speed gearbox and Suzuki Clutch Assist System (SCAS), similar in design to the unit used in the GSX-R1000R.

Modern riding conveniences include three-mode traction control and ABS. Suspension is done with 43 mm upside-down KYB forks, fully-adjustable for rebound, preload and compression while the rear monoshock is adjustable for seven-step preload and rebound damping.

Braking uses four-piston Brembo Monobloc callipers on fully-floating 310 mm brake discs while the rear has a single hydraulic disc setup. Wheels on the Katana are similar to the GSX-S1000, TRP six-spoke lightweight cast aluminum wheels shod with 120/70ZR17 front and 180/50ZR17 rear tyres.