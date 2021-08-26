In Audi, Cars, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 26 August 2021 7:04 pm / 1 comment

The Audi Q5 Sportback has officially been launched in Malaysia, just a week following the arrival of the Q5 facelift. Only one variant, the Q5 Sportback S line 2.0 TFSI quattro, is listed on the website, and the CBU SUV is priced from RM404,878. That’s almost a full RM30k more than the regular Q5, but it does come with quite a bit more kit.

Mechanically, both Q5s share the same 2.0 litre mild-hybrid powertrain that develops 249 hp at 5,000 to 6,000 rpm and 370 Nm of torque from 1,600 to 4,500 rpm. A seven-speed S tronic dual-clutch transmission and quattro AWD are standard, propelling it from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.1 seconds. Top speed is 240 km/h. The numbers are identical to the regular Q5, in case you were wondering.

The 12-volt MHEV system is comprised of a belt-driven starter-generator that’s linked to a small lithium-ion battery. It helps recuperate energy when coasting and braking, and allows for a smoother engine start-stop function (only at speeds below 22 km/h). The combined fuel consumption is rated at 8.0 litres per 100 km, or 12.5 km/l. Again, same numbers.

Click to enlarge

Standard features on the Q5 “coupe” include LED headlights with LED DRLs, LED combination tail lights, keyless entry with push-start button, powered tailgate, and 20-inch five-segment-spoke style wheels (Graphite Grey finish, wrapped with 255/45 profile tyres). It gets Black Appearance and adaptive dampers as standard – the former is a RM2.8k cost option for the Q5.

Add-ons include another 20-inch V-spoke Anthracite Black wheels (RM5,708), a larger 21-inch matte grey wheels (RM11,640), black mirror caps (RM1,118), red brake calipers (RM3,487), Matrix LED headlights (RM10,478) and the fancy OLED tail lights with special graphical signature (RM12,594). The last two can be bundled together for RM20,956.

The cockpit is generally the same as the Q5, with Audi virtual cockpit plus coming in as standard. This comprises the 12.3-inch fully digital instrument display, a 10.1-inch freestanding touchscreen display preloaded with MMI Navigation plus, Audi connect, Audi smartphone interface, as well as the Bang & Olufsen 3D premium sound system (this is nearly a RM9k upgrade for the regular Q5).

Also on are leather seats (sport seats up front with four-way lumbar support), three-spoke leather-wrapped steering wheel, frameless rear-view mirror with auto-dimming function, aluminium rhombus inlays, three-zone climate control, and Ambient Lighting package plus. Boot space is slightly smaller here at 510 litres, but folding the rear bench increases that to 1,480 litres.

Available options include the head-up display (RM10,373), dynamic steering with flat-bottom wheel (RM11,805), and a full-sized panoramic glass sunroof (RM16,082).

For safety features, it’s slightly better than the regular Q5, with Audi pre sense rear, rear cross-traffic assist, exit warning system, lane change warning, park assist and 360-degree surround view camera fitted as standard. However, there’s no autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist and the like. So, would you pick this over the Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe and BMW X4?

GALLERY: 2021 Audi Q5 Sportback in Ultra Blue