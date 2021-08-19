In Audi, Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News / By Matthew H Tong / 19 August 2021 10:12 am / 0 comments

The facelifted Audi Q5 has finally arrived in Malaysia, nearly two months after it appeared on Audi Malaysia’s website. Only one variant is available for now – the Q5 S line 2.0 TFSI quattro is priced at RM376,996 (inclusive of SST exemption until December 31, 2021). That’s a premium of RM37k compared to the outgoing Q5, by the way, and note that it’s CBU from Mexico.

However, this time around, we get the sportier S line variant, and the 2.0 litre TFSI four-cylinder engine is shared with the A5 Sportback facelift. It’s a mild-hybrid unit that develops 249 hp at 5,000 to 6,000 rpm and 370 Nm of torque from 1,600 to 4,500 rpm. Like before, a seven-speed S tronic dual-clutch transmission and quattro AWD are standard, propelling the Q5 from 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.1 seconds. Top speed is 240 km/h.

The 12-volt MHEV system is comprised of a belt-driven starter-generator that’s linked to a small lithium-ion battery. It helps recuperate energy when coasting and braking, and allows for a smoother engine start-stop function (only at speeds below 22 km/h). The combined fuel consumption is rated at 8.0 litres per 100 km, or 12.5 km/l. Audi drive select with adaptive dampers are standard, but customers can upgrade to the adaptive air suspension for a fee of RM10,269.

In terms of specs, the base Q5 gets LED headlights with LED daytime running lights, LED combination tail lights, electrochromic side mirrors with heating and memory functions, keyless entry with push-start button, and 19-inch silver twin-five spoke alloy wheels.

Those wanting a nicer looking Q5 can spice things up further with a number of add-on packages. Options include two 20-inch wheel design (over RM18k for the fancier Audi Sport version), Black Appearance package (RM2.8k), and matrix LED headlights with OLED tail lights (RM22.5k). If you want just the latter, that will cost you RM12,594.

Inside, the SUV gets a three-spoke leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel, leatherette sports seats, Audi virtual cockpit plus (fully digital 12.3-inch instrumentation), MMI Navigation plus with MMI touch, Audi connect, tri-zone climate control and a 10-speaker, 180-watt sound system with six channel amplifier. Extras include a panoramic glass roof (RM16k), head-up display (RM10.3k), ambient lighting package plus (RM1,475), and the Bang & Olufsen premium sound system with 3D sound (RM8,674).

Unfortunately, like most Audis on sale in Malaysia, the Q5 facelift is a little short on the safety features. It gets six airbags and the usual array of kit such as ABS with EBD, traction control system, Isofix child seat anchors (front passenger and two outer rear seats), reverse camera and the like, but missing crucial advanced driver assist systems found on key rivals.

The only available upgrade is the Park Assist package (RM3,920), which provides automatic parallel and perpendicular parking. There’s no Audi pre-sense, which would offer adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go assist, lane keeping assist, as well as front and rear AEB. In the future, perhaps?

In any case, stay tuned for a full gallery of the facelifted Audi Q5. For now, what do you think of it? Will you pick the four rings over the BMW X3 and Mercedes-Benz GLC CKD duo?

GALLERY: Second-generation Audi Q5 facelift