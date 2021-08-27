In Bikes, BMW Motorrad, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 27 August 2021 11:13 am / 0 comments

Four-cylinder motorcycle adrenaline junkies take note, the 2021 BMW Motorrad M1000RR is now in Malaysia and priced at RM249,500. Pricing does not include insurance and the M1000RR comes with BMW Motorrad Malaysia’s three-year warranty and roadside assistance programme.

Designed for the racetrack as a homologation special for BMW Motorsports efforts in the World Superbike Championship, the M1000RR take the inline four-cylinder power plant from the S1000RR superbike and tunes it to produce 212 hp at 14,500 rpm and 113 Nm of torque at 11,000 rpm. Usage of two-ring forged Mahle racing pistons, titanium valves and Pankl lightweight titanium connecting rods give the M1000RR a 15,100 rpm redline.

The M1000RR makes more power than the base S1000RR upwards of 6,000 rpm, suggesting that the M1000RR is best confined to the racetrack. However, the M1000RR can be streeted, BMW Motorrad’s Shiftcam variable valve technology allowing the mill to be flexible enough for low rpm road use with the entire package weighing 192 kg.

Lightness pervades the M1000RR, with the instal lion of a lightweight M battery, M carbon-fibre wheels and titanium exhaust that is 3.6 kg lighter than the stock unit used on the S1000RR. Braking uses M RR performance brakes from BMW Motorsports, earning the M1000RR the famed ‘M’ moniker.

Aerodynamics plays a strong part in the M1000RR, with carbon-fibre winglets attached to the sides of the fairing, providing downforce to minimise wheelies and aid traction. An optional M Competition package is available, consisting of a GPS laptrigger and activation code, milled parts package, additional carbon-fibre parts, a 220 gramme lighter swing arm, DLC-coated M endurance chain and passenger package including tail-hump cover.