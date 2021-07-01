In Bikes, BMW Motorrad, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 1 July 2021 5:54 pm / 0 comments

An extensive list of updates for both standard and optional equipment is revealed for the 2022 BMW Motorrad S1000RR superbike (priced in 2021 in Malaysia at RM121,500 for the base model, RM138,500 for the S1000RR M Package). A new colour scheme is offered, dubbed Style Passion, which comes in a Mineral Grey Metallic paint while the previous Sports Package is dropped for the upcoming model year.

Standard Equipment is the M Chassis kit which kits out the S1000RR with swingarm pivot point adjustment and rear height lift. Available is the optional Dynamic Package for the S1000RR which includes Riding Modes Pro software, BMW Dyanmic Damping Control (DDC) semi-electronic suspension, cruise control and heated grips.

Adding the Race Package provides the M Endurance chain and Sports Silencer, or the M titanium exhaust system. The M Package adds the M Sports seat, M lightweight battery, M GPS laptrigger, M Carbon wheels or M Forged wheels plus a tank lid in black.

The Billet Package now comes with some new items, amongst which are the foldable M Brake lever and M clutch levers, left and right M Footrest system, M Brake lever guard for the brake lever. Omitted are the engine protector and clutch lever guard to reduce package price.

For the M carbon-fibre or forged wheels, either variant can be ordered as a single option for each colour. All BMW Packages for the S1000RR can be combined in any permutation.

On the adventure-touring side of things, the S1000RR’s sibling, the 2022 S1000XR (from RM121,500 in Malaysia in 2021), now comes with Style Triple Black in Black Storm Metallic 2, with new colour options being Racing Red 2 and Light White/M Motorsport combination. The Ice Grey \, Racing/Red/White Aluminium and Style Sport colour options are deleted for the 2022 S1000XR, while the BMW Motorrad S1000RR M Package mentioned above can be optioned for the S1000XR only in combination with the Light White/M Motorsport paint scheme.