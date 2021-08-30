In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 30 August 2021 4:31 pm / 0 comments

The Toyota Fortuner in Thailand has received plenty of attention of late with the debut of a new GR Sport variant and updates to the existing Legender. Toyota Motor Thailand didn’t just stop there, as the company also rolled out a range of Modellista accessories for the SUV.

Designed in Japan with the collaboration of Thailand-based TCD Asia, the available Modellista parts include exclusive 18-inch wheels, front and rear bumper spoilers, badging as well as the Modellista script on the bonnet and side body decals.

The Modellista kit is priced at 57,620 baht (RM7,400) and based on the photos, it appears to only be compatible with the regular Fortuner and not the sportier Legender version – the latter is the look that we have here in Malaysia. As with most original accessories offered by carmakers, buyers will get a warranty coverage of three years or 100,000 km with their add-on purchase.

Besides the Modellista items, the Fortuner can also be specified with other accessories from a comprehensive catalogue. Available options include a Fortuner emblem for the bonnet, a front bumper protection kit, door mouldings, door sill guards, a chrome fuel door, beefier wheel arch liners, a spare tyre cover kit and a hands-free tailgate opener for lesser variants.