In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 30 August 2021 12:16 pm / 0 comments

Besides the debut of the Toyota Fortuner GR Sport, the Fortuner Legender also received an updated kit list in Thailand recently. The SUV is available in four variants over there, including the 2.4 2WD, 2.4 4WD, 2.8 2WD and 2.8 4WD, all with a six-speed automatic transmission.

All variants retain the same high output engines as before, with the 2.4 variants being powered by a 2GD-FTV 2.4 litre four-cylinder turbodiesel that makes 150 PS and 400 Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the 2.8 variants feature a 1GD-FTV 2.8 litre unit that develops 204 PS and 500 Nm. Rear-wheel and four-wheel drive are available regardless of the chosen engine.

As far as changes go, dual-zone automatic climate control now comes as standard, while the USB Type-A ports have been upgraded to Type-C ports as well. These apply to both the 2.4 and 2.8 variants sold, although the latter does get further revisions.

In terms of safety and driver assist systems, the 2.8 variants now come with a blind spot monitor as well as rear cross-traffic alert, which are already standard on our local Fortuner. Both join the existing, 2.8-only Toyota Safety Sense systems like Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Pre-Collision System and Lane Departure Alert (we also get that). A lesser change is the removal of the idling start/stop function.

The rest of the kit list remains the same as before, with all variants equipped with 20-inch wheels, LED projector headlamps, LED taillights, a powered tailgate with hands-free operation, synthetic leather upholstery, powered front seats, keyless entry and start, a wireless charger, a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and T-Connect telematics system, an around-view monitor, a 4.2-inch TFT multi-info display and various passive safety systems.

Pricing for the 2.4 variants have gone up slightly by 2,000 baht (RM256), with the 2.4 2WD going for 1.566 million baht (RM200,759), while the 2.4 4WD is 1.636 million baht (RM209,733). The 2.8 2WD also gets hiked by 6,000 baht (RM769) to 1.775 million baht (RM227,591), but the range-topping 2.8 4WD retains its price tag of 1.839 million baht (RM235,830).