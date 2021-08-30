In Cars, Geely, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 30 August 2021 10:57 am / 7 comments

The Geely Boyue X has just been unveiled at the Chengdu Auto Show, and it builds on the Boyue Pro model that was introduced over two years ago. The bulk of it is just styling tweaks, this time breaking considerably away from the typical Geely face that we have gotten accustomed to.

That’s because the Boyue X is the first model introduced with the automaker’s new “Energy Storm” design language, one that has been adapted from the Vision Starburst concept. Geely is clearly targeting a new, perhaps younger audience with this portfolio of “tougher looking” products – the next model to get the Energy Storm treatment is the Emgrand.

Back to the Boyue X – the front fascia is heavily reworked, featuring a completely new grille and bumper design that are somewhat reminiscent of the controversial Lexus spindle grille. There’s also a revised skid plate, side intakes with orange accents, blacked out 19-inch twin-five spoke wheels with orange brake calipers, black roof rails, and a slightly redesigned orange side trim piece.

Not much changes have been made to the rear end, though. The spoiler and shark fin antenna are painted black, and the upper half of the tailgate is blacked out as well. There’s a new Boyue X badge, revised diffuser with more pronounced fins, and orange-accented Geely script.

Inside, the Boyue Pro-based cockpit remains completely untouched, but the two-tone Beluga blue and white leather upholstery really elevates the premium feel here. The seat design is unchanged, and the middle section is completely perforated, right up to the shoulder pads.

Just to recap, the huge 12.3-inch infotainment system that’s integrated into the dash is powered by Geely’s E01 system-on-chip (SoC). The chip is said to offer much improved performance and functionality compared to the previous system. Higher-end variants also get a Bose sound system, replete with microphone support for the karaoke function.

As for engines, the Boyue Pro is still available with a 1.8 litre turbocharged and direct-injected four-cylinder petrol engine (China National 6B emissions compliant), making 184 PS and 300 Nm of torque. A smaller 1.5 litre three-cylinder powerplant (shared with the Binyue) is available as well, delivering 174 hp and 255 Nm. A seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission is standard for the 1.8L, while the three-pot gets an Aisin-sourced six-speed automatic instead.

The unveiling of the Boyue X puts the Proton X70 two steps behind its donor model, though Geely did say the Boyue Pro is meant to be a more upscale version of the SUV. What do you think of the Boyue X?