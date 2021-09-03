Perodua registered 6,988 units in August, more than 10 times the 655 units sold in July. This is because P2’s factories and showrooms have gradually resumed operations after the nationwide lockdown was lifted on August 16.
“We would see the production and registration numbers multiply in September as the situation normalise,” Perodua president and CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad said. All of Perodua’s operations were halted in accordance with the lockdown imposed by the government on June 1 to slow the spread of Covid-19.
As for year-to-date from January to August 2021, the market leader registered 104,933 vehicles, 12.5% lower than the 119,977 sold in the same period last year.
“We are working on closing this gap by further increasing our manufacturing output as well as further improving our standard operating procedures to ensure the safety of our people and our customers,” Zainal said, adding that based on the time and resources available, the carmaker has reduced its 2021 sales target by 10.8%, from 240k to 214k units.
The global semiconductor chip crunch is still ongoing, but Perodua says that it has secured enough supply for production to run smoothly for the rest of the year. With the situation normalising, the anomaly that is the July 2021 sales chart – where Proton was on top, Mitsubishi was third and Perodua down in fourth – will be a collector’s item.
Comments
Rakyat plenty of confidence and happy with 18 month rule so far and glad it continues!
which tenureship in monthly figure managed to fullfill rakyat’s expectation and increase their livelyhood more:
This shows that Malaysians trust Perodua. Trust is very important, and Perodua has Malaysian’s trust. This is why Game-Chanhing Perodua is selling very well.
22 months tenureship: all promises were uturn, everything failed, petrol mahal gila, in the end self-collapse from its failures & fake promises.
18 months & counting tenureship: vaccine rate on par or beat 1st world nations, economy still resilient, record car sales despite pandemic & lockdown, petrol mampu milik.
So happy should make sure becomes permanent ruler, no more general election and parliamentary seating.
Strong stable ruling of 60 years brought us great success. 22 months of chaotic backside ruling caused us to lose so much. 18 months and counting rolling back the good times once more.
This shows that Malaysians trust current team. Trust is very important, and current team has Malaysian’s trust. This is why Game-Chanhing current side is doing very well.
Another 6988 souls gamble with 4-9 years of loan on messily, menially celup’s ride. The warning siren cycle unnoticed. Curiousity on their decision making process. Fallen into reviewer’s reaction ‘low weight, bigger space, good enough for short city drive’ but ignore fatiqued, less comforting and weary on highway. Sunken into subjective terms of ‘low fc on eco mode’ and overclaim ‘dependable & reliable’.Test drive impression or full review decided on a short 1 day stint. Unsimilar to 5-9 years real-life ownership period. safe bet or fallacy?