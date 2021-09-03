In Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Danny Tan / 3 September 2021 10:47 am / 8 comments

Perodua registered 6,988 units in August, more than 10 times the 655 units sold in July. This is because P2’s factories and showrooms have gradually resumed operations after the nationwide lockdown was lifted on August 16.

“We would see the production and registration numbers multiply in September as the situation normalise,” Perodua president and CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad said. All of Perodua’s operations were halted in accordance with the lockdown imposed by the government on June 1 to slow the spread of Covid-19.

As for year-to-date from January to August 2021, the market leader registered 104,933 vehicles, 12.5% lower than the 119,977 sold in the same period last year.

“We are working on closing this gap by further increasing our manufacturing output as well as further improving our standard operating procedures to ensure the safety of our people and our customers,” Zainal said, adding that based on the time and resources available, the carmaker has reduced its 2021 sales target by 10.8%, from 240k to 214k units.

The global semiconductor chip crunch is still ongoing, but Perodua says that it has secured enough supply for production to run smoothly for the rest of the year. With the situation normalising, the anomaly that is the July 2021 sales chart – where Proton was on top, Mitsubishi was third and Perodua down in fourth – will be a collector’s item.