In Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Danny Tan / 24 August 2021 4:54 pm / 0 comments

Perodua sales and after sales centres nationwide, including body and paint centres, have resumed operations after an enforced long break. The showroom reopening comes after the recent resumption of manufacturing at P2’s headquarters in Sungai Choh, Rawang.

“Deliveries has started in stages since this week and we expect that we can see more Perodua cars produced and registered in the coming weeks. We thank our customers for their patience, understanding and loyalty in receiving your Perodua vehicle. We expect to be able to deliver nearly all existing orders within the year,” said Perodua president and CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad.

Perodua has met the required criteria for employee vaccinations at its 191 sales, 197 service and 69 body and paint centres nationwide. But for visitors, there are SOPs to follow. P2 says that to enter its outlets, one must be fully vaccinated and wear a mask. No walk-ins – one must make an appointment heading there. Once inside, observe social distancing.