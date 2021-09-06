In Bikes, BMW Motorrad, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 6 September 2021 12:21 pm / 0 comments

Arising from homologation requirements for the World Superbike Championship (WSBK) the 2021 BMW Motorrad M1000RR is produced in a limited production run (typically between 250 to 500 units) and is now in Malaysia, priced at RM249,500. During a private preview of the M1000RR in BMW Motorrad authorised dealer Auto Bavaria (AB) Ara Damanasara’s showroom, Ahmad Faisal, head of AB’s Motorrad division, said less than 10 units were allocated for Malaysia by BMW Motorrad headquarters and two have already been spoken for.

Developed from BMW Motorrad’s litre-class superbike, the S1000RR, the M1000RR refines the design, tuning everything with an eye towards track performance and little else. As a technological tour de force and a showcase of BMW Motorsports’s engineering prowess, the M1000RR takes the S1000RR’s inline four-cylinder power plant and tunes it to produce 212 hp at 14,500 rpm and 113 Nm of torque at 11,000 rpm.

This is achieved with the use of two-ring forged Mahle pistons giving a 13.5 to 1 compression ratio while titanium valves and Pankl connecting rods made from the same material reduce rotating mass inside the engine, allowing a redline 2,000 rpm higher from stock. The pistons are 12 grams lighter from stock while the connecting rods are 85 grams lighter.

The M1000RR is more powerful than the S1000RR it is based on from 6,000 to 15,100 rpm, an indication this engine is for racing purposes. However, BMW’s Shiftcam variable valve technology allows the M1000RR to be tractable enough for road use, meaning, in theory, skilled sports riders could take the M1000RR canyon strafing up Ulu Yam (when roads and borders reopen).

Intake ports in the cylinder head are fully machined to provide optimum air flow with the intake ducts featuring revised geometry from the S1000RR. A titanium full exhaust system weighing 3.65 kg is provided, further reducing weight on the M1000RR which weighs 192 kg, ready to go.

Differentiating the M1000RR from the road-going S1000RR is BMW M Performance brake callipers, installed for the first time on a BMW two-wheeler while M carbon-fibre wheels are standard equipment. Finished in anodised blue with the BMW ‘M’ logo, the brakes are designed for racetrack use and give superior fade stability and controllability while still being usable for fast road riding.

Marzocchi fully-adjustable front forks hold up the M1000RR’s front end with a fully-adjustable monoshock at the back. With an adjustable swingarm pivot point, the M1000RR has a suspension setup that optimises wheel load distribution and provides optimum feedback to the rider.

Carbon-fibre spoilers are attached to the fairing to aid aerodynamics, as is the norm in racing these days. The winglets produce downforce during acceleration, helping to keep the front wheel on the ground and allowing more drive to get to the rear wheel.

The M1000RR is a solo ride with no provisions for passengers in base form with adding a passenger seat costing extra. Theoretically, you could, the pillion peg attachment points are there on the subframe, but this would likely do strange things to the suspension behaviour.

Riding aids on the M1000RR include an up-and-down quickshifter, launch control and hill start control with traction control and wheelie function. There a four base riding modes – Rain, Road, Dynamic and Race – while adding the Race Pro mode gives a further three customisable ride modes, two adjustable throttle maps, three-level engine braking control.

The instrument cluster, a 6.5-inch TFT-LCD display that lights up with the M logo can be combined with the optional M Competition package GPS data logger and lap trigger for monitoring and analysing track performance. The extra cost competition package also includes milled parts, carbon-fibre components, a 220 gram lighter swingarm, M Endurance chain and passenger package.

There is only one colour option available for the 2021 BMW Motorrad M1000RR, BMW Motorsports racing colour of white, red and blue. The M1000RR is available for viewing at Auto Bavaria Ara Damansara with visitors required to adhere to Covid-19 pandemic standard operating procedures.