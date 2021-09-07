In Cars, Local News, Volvo / By Matthew H Tong / 7 September 2021 6:18 pm / 0 comments

Volvo Car Malaysia (VCM) has announced that its Selekt pre-owned car programme, first introduced in June 2020, has now been extended to cover the northern region of Peninsular Malaysia.

Customers who wish to see the vehicles in person can swing by authorised Volvo dealer Western Circle, located in Juru Auto City, Penang. Alternatively, you may also browse and shop for Volvo cars online through the Volvo Used Car Locator, complete with photos and details of the vehicles.

The criteria for cars to qualify for the programme include an age of no more than five years, with less than 100,000 km of mileage on the clock. Then, the vehicle will be subjected to a lengthy series of verification processes, followed by an extensive 125-point inspection.

Those that make the cut will then be given the latest software updates. Should any parts require replacement, only genuine Volvo parts will be used. Each Selekt car will come with a complimentary 12-month warranty and one-year maintenance service package (VSA). Customers can also specify additional accessories and the Polestar optimisation package to go along with their purchases, if they wish.

Company managing director Charles Frump said: “When customers purchase a Volvo under our Volvo Selekt programme, they are not just getting a more streamlined shopping experience of quality cars at a more accessible price but also peace of mind through our dedicated service and assurance of quality.”

For now, the only dealerships with a physical presence for Selekt pre-owned cars are Western Circle in Penang, and Sisma Auto Glenmarie.