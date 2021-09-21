In Cars, International News, Lotus / By Jonathan Lee / 21 September 2021 12:28 pm / 0 comments

Billed as a new dawn for Lotus, the Emira was revealed in July to much fanfare, but some details of the new sports car remained unknown. Now, Hethel has released full (well, almost) specifications for the First Edition, powered by the venerable supercharged version of Toyota’s 2GR-FE 3.5 litre V6.

The blown mill sits at the top end of the Emira lineup and produces a round 400 hp and 430 Nm of torque. Weirdly, it’s the optional six-speed automatic gearbox that gets a higher amount of twist; the standard six-speed manual has 10 Nm less at 420 Nm. It’s no surprise, then, that the slush box is the one that gets to 100 km/h quicker at 4.2 seconds, the manual being fractionally slower at 4.3 seconds. Both will hit 290 km/h.

Later on, there will be the option of a four-cylinder model, powered by Mercedes-AMG’s M139 2.0 litre turbocharged engine. That one is expected to make 360 hp – quite a bit down on the A 45 S‘ 415 hp output – and will be mated exclusively to an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Fully loaded with kit, the First Edition comes as standard with full LED exterior lighting, a titanium exhaust finisher and 20-inch V-spoke two-tone forged alloy wheels. The Lower Black Pack is also fitted, adding gloss black front air blades and splitter, side sills and rear diffuser. Six colours are offered – Seneca Blue, Magma Red, Hethel Yellow, Dark Verdant, Shadow Grey and Nimbus Grey – with more set to be available in 2022.

Inside, buyers get the option of either Nappa leather in red, black, grey or tan or black Alcantara with red, yellow or grey stitching. They are matched to satin chrome trim, white ambient lighting and Lotus-branded side sill scuff plates. The seats feature 12-way power adjustment and heating and memory functions as standard; keyless start, single-zone climate control, reverse sensors and cruise control are also included.

Technology-wise, the Emira comes with a 12.3-inch digital instrument display and a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen, the latter featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Bluetooth connectivity, DAB digital radio and, in certain markets, navigation. The ten-channel, 340-watt KEF sound system is again standard on the First Edition.

Also standard are three option packs, such as the Drivers Pack. This offers a choice of either Goodyear Eagle F1 Supersport tyres with Tour or Sport suspension, or Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 rubber exclusively with the Sport suspension. The Design Pack throws in privacy glass, sports pedals, black Alcantara headlining and black, red, yellow or silver brake callipers, while the Convenience Pack adds front parking sensors, a reverse camera, aero blade automatic wipers, auto-dimming mirrors and a rear storage net.

Introduced as a replacement for the Elise, Exige and Evora, the Emira is set to be Lotus’ last purely petrol-powered car. It’s based on the Lotus Sports Car Architecture and features a bonded aluminium construction pioneered by the Elise, built in the same revamped plant as the 2,000 hp Evija electric hypercar.

Production of the V6 First Edition is slated to commence next spring priced at £75,995 (RM435,300), while the four-cylinder version will arrive in the autumn. A cheaper entry-level model will eventually be made available in 2023, carrying a starting price of £59,995 (RM343,700).