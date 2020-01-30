In Cars, International News, Lotus / By Matthew H Tong / 30 January 2020 12:30 pm / 1 comment

Lotus has unveiled the Evora GT410, which is essentially an enhanced version of the GT410 Sport. It’s built with comfort in mind, so the car comes fitted with Sparco sports seats and air conditioning, heated seats, cruise control, as well as a premium touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay support, and a reverse camera, too.

More insulating materials have been used to reduce road noise, and the door trims now feature integrated arm rests and storage bins for better practicality. On the outside, it’s pretty much the same as the GT410 Sport, although new colours have been introduced alongside the existing palette.

Mechanically, it’s identical to the GT410 Sport. Power comes from a supercharged 3.5 litre V6 petrol engine that makes 416 PS and 410 Nm of torque, with drive sent to the rear wheels. A six-speed (with sports ratio) manual transmission is standard, though a six-speed automatic can be optioned. The 0-100 km/h sprint is done in 4.2 seconds for the manual, or 4.1 seconds for the automatic. Top speed, however, is 298 km/h for the manual and 278 km/h for the auto.

Unique to the Evora GT410 are new dampers that provides better driving comfort. The wheels (19-inch up front, 20-inches at the back) are shod with Michelin Pilot Sport 4S all-weather tyres instead of Pilot Sport Cup 2s fitted on the Sport, while a near tailgate features a larger glass section for better rearward visibility. The roof is now body coloured, as are the side sills, tailgate, front access panel and side mirror caps. Red AP Racing brake calipers are standard, too.

Being the less hardcore variant of the GT410, it costs £3,000 (RM16k) less than the Sport at £82,900 (RM440k). Meanwhile, Lotus has also announced the Touring and Sport packs for the Elise and Exige, with Sport obviously featuring more driver-oriented enhancements.