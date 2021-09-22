In Cars, International News, Mitsubishi / By Jonathan Lee / 22 September 2021 11:45 am / 0 comments

This year marks the 60th anniversary of Mitsubishi Motors Thailand, the diamond brand having been present in the Land of Smiles in some form since 1961. To celebrate its (rather fitting) diamond jubilee, the company has launched several Passion Red Edition models over the past year, including the Triton you see here.

As the name suggests, the Triton is finished in an exclusive Solid Red to go with a number of commemorative touches. These include a “60 Years 1961-2021” badge on the front doors, a “Passion Red” graphic on the 18-inch machine-finished alloy wheels, specially-embossed front headrests and faux carbon fibre side sill scuff plates with gold script. A Qi wireless charger and a key pouch are also provided.

The Passion Red Edition is based on the Double Cab Plus GT 4×2 model, which comes fitted with bi-LED projector headlights, LED taillights, keyless entry, push-button start, automatic air-conditioning, leather upholstery, a seven-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a 360-degree camera system, dual airbags and stability control.

As for the mechanicals, the Passion Red Edition is powered by an unchanged 2.4 litre MIVEC diesel four-cylinder engine with automatic start/stop, producing 181 PS at 3,500 rpm and 430 Nm of torque at 2,500 rpm. Drive is sent to the rear wheels through a choice of six-speed manual and automatic transmissions. The truck is priced at 890,000 baht (RM111,400) for the manual and 940,000 baht (RM117,600) for the automatic.