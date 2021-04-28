In Cars, Local News, Mitsubishi / By Mick Chan / 28 April 2021 2:05 pm / 6 comments

Here’s a show of athleticism. The Mitsusbishi Triton Athlete was recently featured in a video by Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia showcasing the pick-up truck’s handling prowess in a closed course, with a ‘tame racing driver’ at its controls and with a passenger on board for the joyride.

Having been launched in Malaysia earlier this month, the Triton Athlete appears to be a hit with online audiences as well, having received more than two million views so far. Described as the “embodiment of toughness refined,” the pick-up truck’s visual cues certainly lend an added air of toughness, with gloss black exterior trim joined by off-roading graphics courtesy of its decals.

The Triton Athlete’s visual cues are complemented in the interior by orange contrast stitching, in a tip of the hat to Sun Flare Orange Pearl exterior paintwork. The Athlete picks up where the previous Adventure X variant left off, and still packs the 2.4 litre MIVEC turbodiesel with 181 PS and 430 Nm of torque, mated to a six-speed automatic and a Super Select 4WD-II system with hill descent control.

Click to enlarge

As the top Triton variant, the Athlete packs equipment including a 360-degree camera system, dashcam and a seven-inch touchscreen head unit with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

On the safety front, equipment includes Forward Collision Mitigation (FCM), Blind Spot Warning with Lane Change Assist (BSW with LCA), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Ultrasonic Misacceleration Mitigation System (UMS) and Auto High Beam (AHB). There are seven airbags here, located in the front, side, curtain, driver’s knee positions.

Watch the Mitsubishi Triton Athlete in action, here.

GALLERY: Mitsubishi Triton Athlete