22 September 2021

Sime Darby Motors (SDM) today announced the Employee Mobility at Ease Programme (EMAEP) for all staff of Sime Darby Berhad and its and its subsidiaries in Peninsular Malaysia. The scheme is described an innovative mobility solution for greater accessibility and flexibility to owning selected SDM franchise cars and used cars, with minimal or no downpayment.

Under the programme, Sime Darby employees can enjoy the convenience of a car without the hassle of traditional car ownership by paying a fixed monthly fee for a short lock-in period of only one year. The monthly fee will also include insurance, road tax, maintenance and wear and tear. Like rental or subscription, EMAEP takers won’t have to worry about depreciation costs.

Another benefit is that with a short one-year commitment, Sime Darby employees get to upgrade or change cars according to their needs regularly once the car is returned to Sime Darby Auto Selection, SDM’s used car arm.

“The modern marketplace is asking for mobility solutions, not just transportation and EMAEP is the logical response to society’s changing mobility needs. EMAEP guarantees mobility and the joy of experiencing a new car every year, with peace of mind,” said Jeffrey Gan, MD of SDM Malaysia’s retail and distribution.

“SDM is constantly looking at ways in which we can leverage on our expertise and customer know-how to elevate our value proposition. This programme addresses customer’s wants for convenience and choice but also complements our existing initiatives by SDAS to provide consistent and quality used car supply,” he added.

Sounds like a scheme that benefits not just Sime Darby Group staff, but also the car brands distributed by the conglomerate, and SDAS, which will get a good supply of stock. Keeps things flowing that’s for sure. By the way, SDAS does not only sell used cars from marques under SDM, but all brands. It even has a multi-brand service centre in Glenmarie.