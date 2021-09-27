In Bikes, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 27 September 2021 4:17 pm / 1 comment

As part of the 12th Malaysia Plan, there will be a focus on active mobility with a focus on pedestrian and cycling infrastructure. The emphasis will be on user-friendly, connected infrastructure that is safe and comfortable.

Measures to be implemented include traffic calming measures and natural shading for pedestrian walkways. This is part of the plan to enhance green mobility as an integral part of city and township development including low-carbon mobility.

A low-carbon mobility blueprint will be introduced to guide the planning, implementation, monitoring and evaluation of green mobility initiatives in both urban and rural areas. Additionally, accessibility, connectivity, safety and reliability of public transport will be further improved, along with seamless micro-mobility services for first and last-mile connections.