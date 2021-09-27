Prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today presented the 12th Malaysia Plan, or Rancangan Malaysia Ke-12 (RMK-12), a five-year guide for the country’s development. In Chapter 8 of the document titled Advancing Green Growth for Sustainability and Resilience, the government outlines its plans for Enhancing Green Mobility.
A low-carbon mobility blueprint will be introduced to guide the planning, implementation, monitoring and evaluation of green mobility initiatives. The blueprint will outline strategies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the transportation sector as well as accelerate the shift to green mobility, particularly low-carbon public transport and active mobility, which includes walking and cycling.
“A study to identify mechanisms in phasing out old vehicles in a sustainable manner will also be undertaken,” the RMK-12 states. Now, this isn’t a new topic, far from it. The government has long toyed with the idea of a vehicle end-of-life (ELV) policy, which limits the lifespan of vehicles. Think Singapore and its vehicle scrapping policy. Looks like this is still very much on the agenda.
The RMK-12 is a broad plan and there’s no time and space for details, but in March, the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (MIROS), in conjunction with the ASEAN New Car Assessment Programme (ASEAN NCAP), opened a three-page ELV survey to the Malaysian public.
The survey was meant to gauge opinion on the matter of vehicle scrapping; should there be an age limit on vehicles, and if so, how old should they be allowed to run before being scrapped – 10 years, 40 years, or not at all? It suggested methods for the implementation of the vehicle ELV policy in Malaysia, which includes incentivising owners of old vehicles to scrap them, and offering rebates for the purchase of new vehicles in return.
The vehicle ELV idea usually goes hand-in-hand with periodic roadworthiness inspections, much like the UK’s MOT checks and semi-annual Puspakom inspection for commercial vehicles in Malaysia – the survey touched on this as well. Another suggestion was to increase insurance premiums for vehicles over 10 years of age. See the MIROS vehicle ELV survey in full here.
Generally, and this is in our words, carmakers would be for ELV (people will have to buy new cars to replace old ones) while the rakyat would be against the idea, wanting the freedom of choice of if and when to replace their cars. If there was no resistance, the government would just press ahead with ELV, but each time the topic is raised, there’s bound to be uproar. The ruling coalition would have to be strong enough to risk an unpopular move like this, even if it has merits. What do you think?
Comments
tokok since medeka
8 years for private vehicle and 4 years for commercial vehicle
One part of me supports this as there are many old junk wira and saga on the road that simply drive and cause accidents. But I know many poor people out there using old saga for nasi lemak biz. How they gonna survive if you take their car away from them. Kinda trapped between.
While I’m all in for saving the planet and reducing my carbon footprint, we all know good and well that the ones with the highest amount of carbon footprint are large companies, the shipping industry, commercial flights & construction industries. Very disappointed to hear Malaysia is following the footsteps of the EU. Attacking the motorcar is an easy way out, having everyone swap to newer EV cars aren’t going to slow climate change at all.
There was a video that Kurzgesagt has released that explained this better than I ever could.
My neighbour has a penchant for Mercedes E-class but he can only afford a secondhand 14-year old W211. With this policy in place, with his budget of RM30K, he will have to buy a new Perodua or Proton. He can’t have the luxury of trying to look good.
Just copy UK MOT requirements.
any car/motorcycle more than 4 years old and less than 40 years old must do annual inspection of roadworthiness. No inspection, no roadtax.
if 4 years old is too young, then we can do more than 10 years old to less than 40 years old. If motorcycle would hassle low income owners, then probably only for 250cc and above motorcycles.
Anything more than 40 years old (which is not many anyway) consider classic and not need inspection.
Car prices in Malaysia is broken and expensive, I think we should address that before ELV can proceed.
And how does the govt intend to incentivise me to scrap my car and get a new one? If I scrap my old W124 and get cash equivalent to what? Market value of 7k? I can’t even get a new car with 7k, let alone a car that’s as good to drive. In the end, I’ll have 7k in hand and no mode of transportation. 2nd hand car markets will be broken too.
They’re better off spending money on improving public transport infrastructure to the point where driving becomes irrelevant as people can just use public transport, similar to Japan and SG, as opposed to taking people’s mode of transportation away and giving them virtually nothing in exchange.
Confirm it won’t work.
Going green is a luxury which our country cannot afford.
The fundamental problem is our GDP per Capita and income level are not at level where we can change our cars every now and then.
Our public transportation, urban planning are so poor, majority of us still rely on private vehicles.
The only way to go green is to give incentive, let those who can afford to adopt first and slowly moving down the chain rather than enforce it for everyone.
Scrap all the relevant taxes on new cars, and we will faithfully abide with the new rules on scrapping cars after 10 years
If an Axia 1.0 Auto can retail at 20K,I dont mind scrapping old cars.But the problem is ,this mini car is Rm37K which is mind boggling.
Never ever use Singapore as scrapping contoh.They have a scarcity of land.So they have to limit cars and make them very expensive.
What about our beloved uncle and aunties in the kampongs..many have 20 years old plus cars but are still in drivable condition.You expect them to scrap and buy Axias? With covid,where got money to buy new cars?
Never scrap cars to enrich the big boys.Think about our covid stricken rakyat.
I think the ELV is not only beneficial to the environment but it will also add to road safety standards. Many of the older cars lag behind in safety technology and are also at risk of breakdowns.
As long got money, can talk.. but now, see how 1st lah…
Scrap all taxes and AP on cars baru talk.
2nd hand recond cars can still sell as “new” cars?
lower car price first, revamp the ridiculous motor insurance, then we talk.
Going green is a good excuse. Has anyone done proper research as to the real cost of going green. Buying a new car is not green as new carbon resources are needed to make a new car and also to ship it to the end user. Scrapping an old vehicle also needs resources. So 10 years to switch may be too short a time to be carbon neutral.
Malaysia’s low per capita income and high new car prices also does not augur well for EoL policies to be effective. If a new car costs more than 24 months of my net salary, it may not be affordable.
So the National Automotive Policy must be revamped to take a holistic view of the whole industry and consumers. Don’t blindly follow the rich countries when we are still not capable of sustaining such policies.