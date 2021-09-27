Prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has just announced the 12th Malaysia Plan (Rancangan Malaysia Ke-12 or RMK-12), a five-year guide for the country’s development. In it, the government has both reviewed the nation’s performance in line with the 11th plan and proposed several measures to address the biggest issues, including in the area of transportation.
Here, we’re focusing on Malaysia’s public transportation, which has seen sweeping development over the past five years, such as the introduction of the first Klang Valley Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) line (Kajang Line) and the extension of the Kelana Jaya and Ampang/Sri Petaling Light Rail Transit (LRT) lines. Despite this, Malaysia failed to reach the 40% public transport modal share target last year; it was last recorded at just 21% in 2018.
The government listed a number of reason for this – inadequate connectivity, lack of accessibility and reliability of services, the reluctance of the public to switch from private vehicles and, of course, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Poor first- and last-mile connectivity between different modes of transport is said to be a particular pain point, hampering seamless travel.
The local public transport system is also said to suffer from low On Time Performance (OTP), long journey times and lack of holistic travel demand management, affecting its efficiency and reliability. All this has contributed to an underutilisation of public transport, below the government’s target.
Another huge contributor was Malaysia’s relatively low cost of car ownership, which has made the public reluctant to switch from private vehicles to public transport – likely exacerbated by the pandemic. The number of registered vehicles has shot up by around six per cent per annum, rising from 20.2 million in 2010 to 30 million vehicles in 2018. The ratio of vehicles to population stood at 0.9 in 2018, making Malaysia one of the highest in the region in this regard. So much for our “high car prices”, eh?
It’s not all bad news, however. The government trumpeted the success of KTM’s Electric Train Service (ETS), which was introduced in 2010 and stretches from Gemas in Negeri Sembilan and Padang Besar in Perlis. Daily ridership doubled from 5,500 in 2015 to 11,000 just two years later and was targeted to hit 12,000 by December 2020 with up to 44 trips a day.
To help with this, KTM added nine new train sets equipped with business class coaches in 2019 and will extend the services up to Johor Bahru once the Gemas-Johor Bahru Double Track project is completed in 2023. This will effectively link up the north and south of Peninsular Malaysia along the west coast, improving connectivity and providing a more comfortable journey for long-distance rail passengers.
Low public transport utilisation is a serious problem, which is why RMK-12 also includes a number of initiatives to fix this by providing affordable, reliable and seamless mobility in the near future. The government wants to provide a more accessible and integrated transport system and reduce the nation’s dependence on private vehicles. The latter will include measures such as limiting parking spaces and imposing higher parking charges in city centres.
Comments
nope. i think its the other way round. the existing public transport network are disconnected, not so reliable & not that convenient to promote high utilization. people needed own cars because they cant rely on public transport.
If it were true, lot more people would be owning motors and not cars. The fact that our car ratio per head is fantabulously high even compared to Western countries clearly shows the myth of our “high car prices”. Breaking down the figures are even more stark, nearly 50% are from non-national brands and those P1 & P2 buyers apparently are affording the bells & whistles with highest safety spec variant according to Paul Tan research. Are cars unaffordable to us? All the evidences showed otherwise, and hence why public transport usage is super low.
owning a car in malaysia is not hard.. just those people wants to own BBA too with the same little amount compare to US / Europe … thats why keep complaining…
The ‘cheap’ cars that were referred to are the bread & butter models from P1 & P2.
Put fuel price at RM5 per litre and see whether ppl would use public transport of not.
not cheap cars but nine years loan…
who advise him
very bad advice
we all know the ridership isnt going to pay back the cost of those public LRT MRT TRT SRT whatever RT is it. I can prove it Mael. just give me a call, and i tell u why ridership number isnt going to help u on this
who advise u also please change
also the car price cheap is just convenience for him to say that. there is no relation at all about car price and payback for those MRT LRT
call me mael
It’s a good point mentioned here. But it may be another reason – there’s only 1 MRT line (plus Kommuter, Monorail, etc…) which is good but these all do not “serve” the population’s location. A main feature is “Feeder” transport like buses that can bring a commuter real convenience with safety and security. If I stay in Shah Alam (Sec 10), there are no feeder system to bring me to say the “Shah Alam Kommuter” unless I take a “Grab” which itself is subject to avaialbility and not a fixed schedule. So the population has no choice but to drive own vehicles. Some authority doing a study to understand the transport & demographic logistics in depth. Otherwise, the system won’t get any better and neither would raising car prices (& taxes) and to burden the population more…no? Thanks
City planning is rather fascinating. You’ve got all sorts of terminologies like strong towns and stroads.
One of Malaysia’s biggest challenge with increasing public transportation ridership is dealing with the suburbs.
For the RMK-12, I would like to suggest the gov to start promoting and replacing ALL state city buses and taxi into EV as a way forward. The gov should also provide sufficient charging area.
EV buses & cars are not cheap to own, run & maintain
When you need to drive / ride to a station, find a location to park it, pay parking fees, make sure the vehicle is secure and still there when you come back. Still worrying when riding public transport, whether someone going to break in, or perhaps authority going to take charge with it…
Mind as well just drive / ride it to your destination. Would be less hassle then.
Due to cheap vehicles or public transportnot convenience? Find out the root cause or else forever can not solve the problem. Since you are so silly, why not I teach you a method? Using 5 whys for root cause.