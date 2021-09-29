In Bikes, Local Bike News, Modenas / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 29 September 2021 3:59 pm / 0 comments

First launched in the Malaysia market in 2017, the 2022 Modenas Pulsar NS200 has now been updated with three new colours while pricing remains unchanged at RM9,655 without road insurance and registration. The three new colour options are Plasma Blue, Burnt Red and Pewter Grey which come with a matte finish.

Mechanically, there are no changes in the engine room, with power coming from a liquid-cooled, four-valve, triple-spark plug, single-cylinder mill displacing 199.5 cc. Modenas claims a power figure of 24.5 PS at 9,750 rpm, and 18.6 Nm of torque at 8,000 rpm from the thumper engine.

Other specifications such as fuel tank capacity at 12 litres and weight at 158 kg also remain the same. Single-channel ABS is also standard fitment for the NS200, which at the time of its stablemate’s debut in 2017, the Modenas Pulsar RS200, was a Malaysian market first.

For the front hydraulic brake disc, size has been increased to 300 mm from the previous 280 mm while the rear uses a single 230 mm diameter hydraulic disc. Suspension is done with conventional telescopic forks, non-adjustable, while the rear end of the NS200 is held up by a Nitrox monoshock, adjustable for preload.

The Modenas Pulsar NS200 is sold alongside the Modenas Pulsar RS200 sportsbike, priced in Malaysia at RM9,990. All Modenas motorcycles come with a two-year or 20,000 km warranty and stocks of the NS200 are expected to arrive in Modenas dealers nationwide beginning October.