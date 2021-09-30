In Bikes, Kawasaki, Local Bike News, Modenas / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 30 September 2021 5:09 pm / 0 comments

As of October 1, 2021, Kawasaki Motors Malaysia (KMM) will cease distributing Kawasaki motorcycles in the local market. This decision was brought about by Kawasaki Heavy Industry‘s (KHI) decision to increase their equity participation in Malaysian motorcycle maker Modenas in April 2019.

Susquently a division with regards to the distribution of Kawasaki motorcycles in Malaysia, where Modenas would assemble and distribute models below 650 cc while KMM continued to distribute large capacity motorcycles in the Kawasaki range was seen by KMM management as untenable. KMM has now been renamed KMSB Motors after a 33-year relationship with Kawasaki and will enter new business areas going forward.

For current owners of Kawasaki motorcycles in Malaysia, they are asked to await an announcement from KHI regarding issues pertaining to warranty claims, after sales, service and spare parts. A request for comment from Modenas was made and paultan.org we were informed an official announcement will issued in due course.