4 October 2021

Many Malaysian riders are anticipating the local market launch of the 2022 Ducati Monster, which paultan.org has reason to believe will happen as soon as mid-October. What is perhaps of more interest is the likely price of the new Monster which, pending final approval, will likely be at about RM75,000, or possibly a little lower.

Launched internationally in December 2020, the new Monster is a radical design departure for Ducati’s entry-level naked sports machine, commonly called “the bike that saved Ducati” in the mid-90s. For Malaysia, the Monster that will be sold in our domestic market will come fully-loaded along with up-and-down quickshifter, along with a full suite of riding aids – three ride modes and eight-level traction control – while the option of the Monster+ adds a small flyscreen and tailpiece cover.

The Euro 5 compliant Ducati Testastretta 11 V-twin pumps out 111 hp at 9,250 rpm and 93 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm which compares against the 109 hp at 9,250 rpm and 86 Nm of torque at 7,750 rpm of the previous generation Monster 821. Meanwhile, the famed Ducati trellis frame is replaced with a monocouque alloy frame using the engine as a stressed member with the swingarm bolting directly onto the rear of the engine casing.

Weight reduction is the order of the day with the new Monster, this middleweight sports naked weighing in at 188 kg wet, some 18 kg less than the previous Monster while the electronics suite now includes wheelie control, launch control and cornering ABS. There are three colour options available for the 2022 Monster in Malaysia – Ducati Red and Dark Stealth with black wheels or Aviator Grey with GP Red wheels.

Braking is done Brembo M4.32 Monobloc four-piston callipers on 320 mm discs while a single 245 mm disc and Brembo calliper stops the rear wheel. For suspension, a non-adjustable 43 mm diameter upside-fork with 130 mm travel holds up the front while the rear has a preload-adjustable monoshock.

The previous Monster’s monochrome LCD display is replaced by a 4.3-inch colour TFT-LCD displaying the style of the Panigale V4. A tachometer in the centre of the screen and Bluetooth connectivity is available via the optional Ducati Multimedia System module.

A big change is made in the headlight, now an LED unit incorporating DRL with LED lighting used throughout, including directional front turn signals incorporated into the lower half of the tank. Bodywork has also had a major redesign, with the new style 14-liter fuel tank more folded and angular than the old Monster hulking and visually distinctive tank.

What do you think? Is the 2022 Ducati Monster worthy of carrying on the vaunted Monster legacy while omitting the trellis frame that gave the Monster its trademark identity? What about the possible price for a Ducati Monster in Malaysia? Leave a comment with your thoughts and opinions below.

